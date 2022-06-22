Advertisement

About Maddy Chapman

Maddy Chapman

Maddy is a Biochemistry graduate of the University of York. Since then she has worked in scientific publishing, proofreading articles for a world-leading journal. Maddy feels strongly about making science accessible and engaging to a wider audience. Her scientific interests and background lie in developmental biology and genetics, however, on a personal level, she is passionate about environmental issues. Away from science, she is most at home by the sea with a good book and a scruffy dog.

Latest from Maddy Chapman

Drinking Coffee Before Shopping Could See You Spend Almost 50 Percent More Moneyshopping coffeeDrinking Coffee Before Shopping Could See You Spend Almost 50 Percent More Moneyshopping coffee
health

Drinking Coffee Before Shopping Could See You Spend Almost 50 Percent More Money

clockJun 22 2022
Self-Plugging Eye Needle Could Revolutionize Drug Deliveryself-plugging eye needleSelf-Plugging Eye Needle Could Revolutionize Drug Deliveryself-plugging eye needle
medicine

Self-Plugging Eye Needle Could Revolutionize Drug Delivery

clockJun 20 2022
Your Brain Is Probably Hotter Than You Think – It Could Reach Over 40°CMRI brain scanYour Brain Is Probably Hotter Than You Think – It Could Reach Over 40°CMRI brain scan
neuroscience

Your Brain Is Probably Hotter Than You Think – It Could Reach Over 40°C

clockJun 13 2022
The World's Favorite Weedkiller Harms Bumblebee Colonies, Study Findsrip bumblebeesThe World's Favorite Weedkiller Harms Bumblebee Colonies, Study Findsrip bumblebees
creepy crawlies

The World's Favorite Weedkiller Harms Bumblebee Colonies, Study Finds

clockJun 3 2022
These Non-Egg-Laying Lizards Can Switch Their Sex From Female To Male In The WombskinkThese Non-Egg-Laying Lizards Can Switch Their Sex From Female To Male In The Wombskink
Nature

These Non-Egg-Laying Lizards Can Switch Their Sex From Female To Male In The Womb

clockJun 1 2022

Cause Of Rare Paralyzing Illness In Kids Discovered Thanks To 14-Year-Old Autopsy Specimenschild paralysisCause Of Rare Paralyzing Illness In Kids Discovered Thanks To 14-Year-Old Autopsy Specimenschild paralysis
medicine

Cause Of Rare Paralyzing Illness In Kids Discovered Thanks To 14-Year-Old Autopsy Specimens

clockMay 30 2022
How Do Weight Loss Drugs Actually Work?weight loss drugsHow Do Weight Loss Drugs Actually Work?weight loss drugs
health

How Do Weight Loss Drugs Actually Work?

clockMay 19 2022
Breast Cancer Risk May Be Twice As High In Infertile Men, Study Suggestsmale breast cancerBreast Cancer Risk May Be Twice As High In Infertile Men, Study Suggestsmale breast cancer
Health and Medicine

Breast Cancer Risk May Be Twice As High In Infertile Men, Study Suggests

clockMay 17 2022
Epigenetic Cause Of Miscarriage Identified And Cured In MicechromosomesEpigenetic Cause Of Miscarriage Identified And Cured In Micechromosomes
Health and Medicine

Epigenetic Cause Of Miscarriage Identified And Cured In Mice

clockApr 28 2022
A Cause Of Lupus Has Been Discovered, Offering Hope For New TreatmentslupusA Cause Of Lupus Has Been Discovered, Offering Hope For New Treatmentslupus
Health and Medicine

A Cause Of Lupus Has Been Discovered, Offering Hope For New Treatments

clockApr 27 2022

These 5,000-Year-Old Stone Age Rings May Have Been The Original Friendship BraceletsStone Age friendship braceletsThese 5,000-Year-Old Stone Age Rings May Have Been The Original Friendship BraceletsStone Age friendship bracelets
ancient ancestors

These 5,000-Year-Old Stone Age Rings May Have Been The Original Friendship Bracelets

clockApr 26 2022
What Do Bacteria Sound Like? A New Study Let Them Play Tiny DrumsE. coliWhat Do Bacteria Sound Like? A New Study Let Them Play Tiny DrumsE. coli
Nature

What Do Bacteria Sound Like? A New Study Let Them Play Tiny Drums

clockApr 20 2022
First-Ever US Case Of Harmful Plant Pathogen Found In Common Weed In Floridayellow nutsedgeFirst-Ever US Case Of Harmful Plant Pathogen Found In Common Weed In Floridayellow nutsedge
plants

First-Ever US Case Of Harmful Plant Pathogen Found In Common Weed In Florida

clockApr 19 2022
Long-Term Benzodiazepine Use Can Cause Cognitive Impairment And Now We Know WhyDiazepamLong-Term Benzodiazepine Use Can Cause Cognitive Impairment And Now We Know WhyDiazepam
medicine

Long-Term Benzodiazepine Use Can Cause Cognitive Impairment And Now We Know Why

clockApr 18 2022
Is Veganism The Solution To Climate Change?vegan activismIs Veganism The Solution To Climate Change?vegan activism
Nature

Is Veganism The Solution To Climate Change?

clockApr 18 2022