Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

So Long, Lake Manly: Death Valley’s Short-Lived Lake Is Disappearing Again

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

So Long, Lake Manly: Death Valley’s Short-Lived Lake Is Disappearing Again

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

So Long, Lake Manly: Death Valley’s Short-Lived Lake Is Disappearing Again

Badwater Basin is heading back into its dry era.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share30Shares
Badwater Basin in February vs March

The lake is looking a little saltier than it did a couple of weeks ago.

Image credit: K. Skilling/National Park Service (left), National Park Service (right).

If you were hoping to catch a glimpse of Death Valley’s ephemeral Lake Manly, it appears you’ve missed the boat – quite literally, as it turns out. With the help of some strong winds, the lake is packing up its watery bags and spreading out, making it so shallow that it’s now closed to boating. 

Badwater Basin’s temporary lake initially formed after in late August last year, after Hurricane Hilary brought heavy rainfall to the region. In the following months, as to be expected for the driest place in North America, the lake began to disappear.

Advertisement

Then, last month, it staged an unexpected comeback. An atmospheric river dumped 38 millimeters (1.5 inches) of rain into Death Valley in just three days – it normally only gets 50 millimeters (2 inches) in a year. Some of that water drained into the basin, and lo and behold, Lake Manly’s death sentence was commuted.

Satellite images of Badwater Basin on July 5, 2023 (left), August 30, 2023 (center), and February 14, 2024, after the atmospheric river hit (right).
Badwater Basin on July 5, 2023 (left), August 30, 2023 (center), and February 14, 2024, after the atmospheric river hit (right).
Image credit: Wanmei Liang, using Landsat data from the US Geological Survey


Thanks to that boost, the lake’s waters were deep enough that visitors were able to kayak on them. Sadly, that would only last for a few weeks. 

“[I]ntense winds from February 29 through March 2 blew the lake to the north, spreading it out, resulting in shallower water,” reads a statement from the Death Valley National Park Service, posted on March 4. “The lake is now too shallow and too far from the road to transport and launch watercraft without damaging the landscape. Therefore, it is now closed to boating.”

Depending on whether or not Death Valley sees any more significant weather events, park rangers anticipate that the remnants of the lake will be visible through April until it eventually disappears. However, visitors are being encouraged to stick to established pathways, as walking through the muddy salt flats left behind could leave the landscape filled with footprints that will remain visible until the basin next fills up.

Advertisement

Though it might be on its way out, credit where credit’s due – the latest iteration of Lake Manly has lasted a lot longer than many people expected. “Most of us thought the lake would be gone by October,” said Death Valley National Park ranger Abby Wines in a statement back in February. “We were shocked to see it still here after almost six months.”

Until next time, Lake Manly.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • environment,

  • Death Valley,

  • lakes,

  • salt flats

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High WindsTumbleweed on a US road.
natureplants

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High Winds

clock53 minutes ago
Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean CrustA map of the south of Spain and the north of Morocco showing a series of concentric red circles converging at the point where the 2010 earthquake occurred.
natureplanet earth

Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean Crust

clock58 minutes ago
Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic MysteryColossal squid specimin in a tank full of yellow water. A tentacle is laid at the bottom while the main body extends from the left.
natureanimals

Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic Mystery

clock1 hour ago