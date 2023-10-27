Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lake

This is sure to make a splash.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

share1Shares
Lake in Death Valley National Park, mud in the foreground and hills in the distance.

Officials even took a boat on the lake.

Image credit: NPS/ K. Bott 

The idea of an oasis rising in the middle of a desert to quench the thirst of a stranded soul might sound like something out of a survival movie, but it has become the reality in one of the driest places on Earth. 

In Death Valley National Park, the aftermath of Hurricane Hilary has created a rare lake in the middle of the park. The storm dropped 5.6 centimeters of rain (2.2 inches) in a 24-hour period, after it struck late on August 19. This is equivalent to an entire year's worth of rain for the area. 

Advertisement

Death Valley is one of the hottest places on Earth, with record temperatures recorded here of 54.4°C (130°F) in June. It may have also had the hottest midnight ever recorded. 

“This is a really special time,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds in a news release. “It’s pretty rare to see a lake in Death Valley! Badwater Basin has a temporary lake that is several miles long. The lake is only a few inches deep and may dry up within a few weeks.” 

boook svg

Related Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteriaarrow
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bugarrow
A Typhoon Swept Up A Bird For 11 Hours And Dumped It 1,000 Miles Awayarrow

Park rangers took a boat on the newly created lake, measuring the lowest point at the time to be 0.3 meters (1 foot) deep. The Death Valley National Park team posted on their Facebook page, showing another of the short-lived ephemeral lakes. 

Advertisement


The park was closed because of the flooding, damage to roads, and lake formations, but reopened on October 15.

“This was the longest closure in Death Valley National Park’s history,” said Reynolds. “I am excited to welcome people back to enjoy their park!” 

While this might seem like a rare event, such extreme weather might be becoming more common. In 2022 the area was also struck by heavy rainfall causing devastating flooding, while a lake also formed in Death Valley after heavy rains in 2019.

Advertisement

[H/T: Live Science]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • hurricane,

  • environment,

  • lake,

  • Death Valley,

  • rainfall,

  • America,

  • national parks

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on BacteriaCaecilians a worm-like amphibians sleeping on a yellow leaf.
natureanimals

These Weirdo Amphibians Eat Their Own Mom's Skin To Pass on Bacteria

clock4 hours ago
share1
The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like BugGiant Meganeura dragonfly depicted in a forest in the Carboniferous period.
natureanimals

The Biggest Insect To Ever Creep The Earth Was A Giant Dragonfly-Like Bug

clock5 hours ago
share9
A Typhoon Swept Up A Bird For 11 Hours And Dumped It 1,000 Miles Awaya striped shearwater bird flying at sea
natureanimals

A Typhoon Swept Up A Bird For 11 Hours And Dumped It 1,000 Miles Away

clock5 hours ago
share1