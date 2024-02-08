Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Snoring Can Affect Health And Relationships – Here’s How To Stop

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Snoring Can Affect Health And Relationships – Here’s How To Stop

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
clockPUBLISHED

Snoring Can Affect Health And Relationships – Here’s How To Stop

While you may be sleeping like a log, your partner may not be!

DR. BECCY CORKILL

Dr. Beccy Corkill

DR. BECCY CORKILL

Dr. Beccy Corkill

Custom Content Manager

Beccy is a custom content producer who holds a PhD in Biological Science, a Master’s in Parasites and Disease Vectors, and a Bachelor’s in Human Biology and Forensic Science.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Custom Content Manager

Edited by Maddy Chapman

share47Shares
An image of a woman with sleep defenders in her ears looking very annoyed by a male next to her that is snoring loudly in bed

Some of these solutions may have you putting your ear protection away.

Image credit: New Africa/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wanted to push your partner out of bed as their snoring was so loud that it seemed to rattle the windows? You are not alone, as a third of US-based people opt for a “sleep divorce” (sleeping in separate rooms at night), partly thanks to snoring.

Alongside relationship woes, snorers can experience physical complications, mental health issues, and greatly affected sleep quality. In 2017, “How to stop snoring?” was one of the most Googled health questions that year. Nor is it a new issue, as there’s evidence of snoring plaguing Ancient Egyptians, as one of their recommended “cures” was using thyme. 

Nowadays, we know more about the condition and have more solutions, rather than waving a stick of herbs in someone's face, as no one has thyme for that. 

What causes snoring?  

Snoring is the gravelly noise produced when air flows past relaxed tissues in the throat, causing vibrations. When a person sleeps, the tissues in the nasal passage and back of the throat relax and can cause the tongue to collapse into the back of the throat, which triggers the airway to narrow, and creates turbulent air. 

Garphical head image of a man with closed airways causing him to snore
A graphical representation of the mechanism’s behind snoring.
Image courtesy of ZQuiet


There are many different factors that can increase the risk of snoring, these include: tobacco use, age, weight, alcohol, gender, and sleep position. 

Ways to stop snoring

In the past, people have come up with horrific ways to stop themselves (or their partners) from snoring. One way that makes experts yell, “STOP, NO, PLEASE, NO!”, includes taping your mouth shut, as it can be dangerous if you have sleep apnea and there is very little evidence of it working. 

Other ways have a bit more scientific backing to them. Here are some (not all) of them: 

  • Different sleep positions: Sleeping on your back can cause snoring, as the tongue and soft palate can collapse. Simply switching to a side position or a specialized pillow can help.  
  • Nasal strips, dilators, or sprays: Nasal congestion can be a cause of snoring. Strips, dilators, and sprays help open up the nasal passage, providing smoother airflow. 
  • Eliminate tobacco smoke: While the interaction between tobacco smoking and snoring is not clear, there is a correlation between the two and it is thought that irritation and inflammatory changes in the upper airway may cause snoring. 
  • Mandibular advancement devices (MAD): These are dental devices that fit inside the mouth and help to move the lower jaw and tongue forward, which makes more space to breathe and prevent snoring.


Studies have shown that without a MAD device, the bed partners of the snorers noticed the loud rumble in 96 percent of cases, this went down to 2 percent when an anti-snoring mouthguard was used. Aside from helping people beat their snoring woes, MADs allow the airway to be more open, causing more oxygen intake and increasing the quality of sleep. There are many different types of MAD products, one for our US readers, is the ZQuiet. 

ZQuiet

ZQuiet is an over-the-counter, dentist-designed, and FDA-cleared medical device that helps alleviate snoring. Unlike other MAD products, the open tray design means that there is no need for impressions, forming, molding, or boiling, which saves people time and the hassle of professional assistance. 

Graphical head image of a man on his side and the airway is still open due to a mouthguard
A graphical representation of the airway with the ZQuiet product.
Image courtesy of ZQuiet


It provides a resilient, hinged design, which allows the freedom to open and close the mouth, while ensuring that it is always in contact with the dentition. It has a thin profile and unrestrictive open front design, which contributes to an enhanced airflow for easier breathing. 

Snoring can cause strife in people’s relationships and lives. There are many over-the-counter solutions that you can try at home, including the ZQuiet. However, if you are concerned about snoring, or the more serious condition of obstructive sleep apnea, you should talk to your primary physician. 

To read more, click here.

This article includes sponsored material. Read our transparency policy for more information.

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions. 

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicinehealthhealth
  • tag

  • snoring,

  • sleep,

  • health,

  • sleeping,

  • sleep apnea,

  • nasal spray,

  • Sponsored

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

World-First Spatial Computing Heart Model Spotlights Female Heart Attack Symptomscomplete heartx
healthhealth

World-First Spatial Computing Heart Model Spotlights Female Heart Attack Symptoms

clock1 hour ago
Depression And Body Temperature Are Linked, Reveals Fitness Tracker Datadepressed-looking man silhouetted against bright light while sitting on a bench holding head in hands
healthHealth and Medicine

Depression And Body Temperature Are Linked, Reveals Fitness Tracker Data

clock5 hours ago
share24
Can Foraging Benefit Our Health And Wellbeing? Here’s All You Need To KnowWoman Picking Wild Garlic In Woodland Putting Leaves In Basket
healthHealth and Medicine

Can Foraging Benefit Our Health And Wellbeing? Here’s All You Need To Know

clock6 hours ago
share23