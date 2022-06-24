Dr. Beccy Corkill



Senior Custom Content Producer

Beccy [BEH-KEE] (she/her) is a tea-drinking, book-hoarding, animal-loving science writer. She has a PhD in Biological Science from the University of East Anglia, where she spent 4 years trying to determine the early sex genes in Bemisia tabaci (the mosquito of the plant world). A MSc in Molecular Biology of Parasites and Disease Vectors from Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, where she spent a summer collecting mosquitoes for insecticide resistance research in Burkina Faso … just to find out she was allergic to mosquito bites. And a BSc in Human Biology and Forensic Science from Keele University. Now, this northerner spends her days with her 3 cats in a Suffolk-based cottage reading about science and trying out new hobbies.