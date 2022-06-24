Latest from Dr. Beccy Corkill
You're More Likely To Be Buddies With People Who Smell Like YouYou're More Likely To Be Buddies With People Who Smell Like You
Breast Cancer Spreads Quicker While You Are SleepingBreast Cancer Spreads Quicker While You Are Sleeping
Hummingbirds Have The Most Colorful Plumage Of All Known BirdsHummingbirds Have The Most Colorful Plumage Of All Known Birds
Megalodon Sat Higher Up The Food Chain Than Any Other Ocean Predator EverMegalodon Sat Higher Up The Food Chain Than Any Other Ocean Predator Ever
Advertisement
Advertisement
Snake Venom Wound-Healing Gel Could Stop Bleeding And Save LivesSnake Venom Wound-Healing Gel Could Stop Bleeding And Save Lives
Single Brain Scan Can Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease In 98 Percent Of CasesSingle Brain Scan Can Diagnose Alzheimer’s Disease In 98 Percent Of Cases
Standing On One Leg For 10 Seconds Could Reveal Your Risk Of DeathStanding On One Leg For 10 Seconds Could Reveal Your Risk Of Death
The Eyes Could Be Key To Early Diagnosis Of ADHD and ASDThe Eyes Could Be Key To Early Diagnosis Of ADHD and ASD
Advertisement
Advertisement
Ancient Amphibian “Death Ditch” Could Have Been The Result Of A Prehistoric Frog TragedyAncient Amphibian “Death Ditch” Could Have Been The Result Of A Prehistoric Frog Tragedy
Genome Of A 400-Year-Old E. coli Has Been Reconstructed From An Italian MummyGenome Of A 400-Year-Old E. coli Has Been Reconstructed From An Italian Mummy
Feeling Dizzy? Your Pesky Ear Crystals May Be LooseFeeling Dizzy? Your Pesky Ear Crystals May Be Loose
Jewelry, Personal Hygiene Kits, And 141 Anglo-Saxon Burials Uncovered In EnglandJewelry, Personal Hygiene Kits, And 141 Anglo-Saxon Burials Uncovered In England