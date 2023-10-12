Thank you!

"New Video Allegedly Shows Bigfoot Relaxing In Colorado"

New Video Allegedly Shows Bigfoot Relaxing In Colorado

People are excited about seeing "Bigfoot" in less grainy footage than usual.

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

A pcture of a hairy Bigfoot in a mountain setting gazing at the sunset

Even Sasquatch gets tired.

Image credit: Shad Selby/Shutterstock.com 

A couple in Colorado have shared footage they captured from a train, which people appear to believe is Bigfoot having a stroll and a sit-down.

The footage, which is trending on X (or Twitter, as it is still largely known), shows a hairy figure walking across the grass, before sitting down for a rest. Shannon Parker and Stetson Tyler say they were traveling from Durango to Silverton on Sunday, looking out the window for elk in the mountains.

"As we are passing by the mountains, Stetson sees something moving and then says I think it’s Bigfoot," Parker said in a Facebook post. "Brandon, the guy sitting next to Stetson on the train grabs his phone and starts recording."

The couple were able to capture images too, which they shared to Facebook. As is traditional, they appear to have been shot using the greased-up lens of a camera-less Nokia 3310.

Bigfoot has been "spotted" hundreds of times over the years. It usually turns out to be someone in a gorilla costume, or a bear. But sometimes, just sometimes, it turns out to be a man dressed up in animal skin from head to foot, performing shamanic rituals in the woods.

Incredibly, or maybe not so given the tabs government agencies have apparently been keeping on unidentified flying objects, the FBI had a file on Bigfoot, created in 1975. It includes an analysis on a supposed Sasquatch hair, concluding "no such hair exists on any human or presently-known animal for which such data are available.” When Black Vault attempted to get the full test results through a Freedom Of Information request, they said it had been misplaced or lost. However, they did reveal they had received other samples of supposed Bigfoot hairs, which turned out to be from the "deer family".

Other, less secretive, tests on Bigfoot hairs have been conducted. In 2014, one team analyzed hairs from around the world, focusing on 30 samples, each of which was identified. They came from a range of black bears, sheep, deer, dogs, racoons, and a porcupine.

