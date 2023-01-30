Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Is Bigfoot A Black Bear? New Analysis Suggests Case Of Mistaken Identity

“If Bigfoot is there, it may be many bears.”

author

Maddy Chapman

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

clockJan 30 2023, 14:05 UTC
Black bear standing in the forest

Bigfoot, is that you? Image credit: Rostislav Stach/Shutterstock.com

In sad news for fans of urban folklore, Bigfoot could actually be several hundred black bears, a new analysis suggests. It seems people across North America may have been mistaking the American black bear (Ursus americanus) for everyone’s favorite giant hairy ape-like creature all these years.

The analysis, poetically titled “If it’s there, could it be a bear?” and yet to be peer-reviewed, attempts to use statistics to try and explain the enduring myth, coming to the conclusion that “if bigfoot is there, it may be many bears.”

Advertisement

How many exactly? For every 900 black bears in a given state or province, one Bigfoot sighting is expected, writes study author and data scientist Floe Foxon.

Bigfoot, also referred to as Sasquatch, is the supposed bipedal ape found roaming, it is rumored, in the forests of North America. The legend spans back to the 1800s and in the centuries that have followed, there have been countless alleged sightings and even some “discoveries” (some more questionable than others) claiming to have solved the myth.

Related Stories
boook svgSide-Eye May Be More Common Among Primates Than We Realized
boook svgThreatened Sharks Found In Fish And Chips In Shocking Example Of Food Fraud
boook svgWhat Is Bloodstone Crystal?

The American black bear has been suggested as a potential candidate – after all they are sufficiently large, hairy, and known to occasionally walk on their hind legs – and has previously been the subject of studies based in the Pacific Northwest aiming to explain the sightings. 

Foxon’s analysis extended this range to the entire US and Canada, using statistical methods to identify a link between Bigfoot sightings (as per the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization) and black bear populations.

Advertisement

“After adjusting for human population and land area, one sasquatch sighting is expected for every few hundred bears in a given state or province,” Foxon writes, adding that the association was statistically significant.

“The most likely explanation is therefore that many Bigfoot sightings are really sightings of the black bear, which makes sense because bears do occasionally walk bipedally with their hind legs, so they can look a bit like giant apes,” he told The Telegraph. “The bear explanation for Bigfoot is very likely.”

It’s been quite the month for Foxon's mythical monster revelations: recently he demonstrated that Nessie probably isn’t a giant eel. So while our Bigfoot hopes might be dashed, the Loch Ness legend lives on. Although the chance of finding either is “vanishingly unlikely”, Foxon told the Telegraph, it “would be arrogant to say there is no chance”.

The preprint is available at bioRxiv.

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • bears,

  • bigfoot,

  • sasquatch,

  • myth,

  • black bear,

  • weird and wonderful,

  • cryptids


nature

More Nature Stories

Side-Eye May Be More Common Among Primates Than We Realizedwhite sclera chimp
natureanimals

Side-Eye May Be More Common Among Primates Than We Realized

clockJan 30 2023
Threatened Sharks Found In Fish And Chips In Shocking Example Of Food Fraudshark fish and chips
natureanimals

Threatened Sharks Found In Fish And Chips In Shocking Example Of Food Fraud

clockJan 30 2023
What Is Bloodstone Crystal?Bloodstone crystal
natureplanet earth

What Is Bloodstone Crystal?

clockJan 27 2023
share60