Advertisement

technologyTechnology

Famous Bigfoot Footage Stabilized Using AI, Making It Pretty Clear What It Is

Going to go out on a limb and say this is not a real Sasquatch.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
A drawing of Bigfoot, staring at the camera.

A drawing as convincing as any Bigfoot evidence out there. Image credit: JM-MEDIA/shutterstock.com.

Bigfoot has been "spotted" hundreds of times over the years. It usually turns out to be someone in a gorilla costume, or a bear. But sometimes, just sometimes, it turns out to be a man dressed up in animal skin from head to foot, performing shamanic rituals in the woods.

In perhaps the most famous footage, known as the Patterson–Gimlin film, a figure walks through the Six Rivers National Forest, briefly turning to look at a camera filming at an undetermined speed.

Advertisement

Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin shot the footage, claiming that on October 20, 1967, they came across the hairy figure crouched beside Bluff Creek. The two say they chased the figure before filming it walking along, turning back to look at the camera at one point.

Related Stories
boook svgItaly Has Just Banned ChatGPT
boook svg"Lightest Paint In The World" Could Make Large Pots Of Paint Obsolete
boook svgAI Researcher Calls For All AI Experiments To Be Shut Down Immediately

Though largely dismissed by the scientific community as a hoax, the footage is still popular among Bigfoot fans and conspiracy theorists. Stabilizing the film might make you wonder why, given that without the camera shake it is virtually indistinguishable from a person walking along inside an ape-like costume.

This is not the first time the video has been put under such scrutiny. In 1999, one researcher – a believer in Sasquatch generally – claimed to have found a fastener of some kind on the creature's waist, after blowing up frames of the footage using a photocopier. 

Advertisement

"When the guy in the suit turned to look at the camera, it probably snapped loose and dangled from the fur," Cliff Crook, who still believed in Sasquatch after determining this foootage to be fake, told Wired in 1999. "It's a hoax. Why would Bigfoot be wearing a belt buckle?"

More scientific studies of Bigfoot claims include analysis of hairs that various people have claimed to be taken from a Sasquatch. They turned out to mainly be from bears, other known animals, and dogs.

technologyTechnology
  • tag

  • pseudoscience,

  • bigfoot,

  • sasquatch,

  • AI


technology

More Technology Stories

Italy Has Just Banned ChatGPTOPEN AI ChatGPT chat bot seen on smartphone placed on laptop. AI chatbot responded to the question about computers and creativity.
technologyTechnology

Italy Has Just Banned ChatGPT

clockMar 31 2023
comments3
share250
"Lightest Paint In The World" Could Make Large Pots Of Paint Obsoletepaint pots
technologyTechnology

"Lightest Paint In The World" Could Make Large Pots Of Paint Obsolete

clockMar 30 2023
comments4
share460
AI Researcher Calls For All AI Experiments To Be Shut Down ImmediatelyElon Musk, in a suit.
technologyTechnology

AI Researcher Calls For All AI Experiments To Be Shut Down Immediately

clockMar 30 2023
comments6
share7.3k