Representatives of NASA discuss what their strategy is going forward regarding UAPs and how they plan to disclose new information to the public.

Advertisement Advertisement

Below are the statements regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from Former Navy Pilot Ryan Graves, Former US Air Force intelligence officer David Grusch, and Retired US Navy commander David Fravor, given on 26th July 2023 during the US Government Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs Hearing.