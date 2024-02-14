Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Beef-Rice Hybrid Grown In A Lab Could Be Food Of The Future

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Beef-Rice Hybrid Grown In A Lab Could Be Food Of The Future

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Beef-Rice Hybrid Grown In A Lab Could Be Food Of The Future

Don't have a cow, man.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Maddy Chapman
rice-grown beef

Bon appétit!

Image credit: ©Yonsei University

In the quest to make better lab-grown meat, scientists in South Korea have created a beef-rice hybrid that's grown in a petri dish. Although it does look like a slightly unappetizing pink mush, the researchers contend that it’s a protein-rich food source that pumps out significantly fewer greenhouse gases than traditional beef farming.

Scientists at Yonsei University in Seoul created the novel foodstuff by taking muscle and fat stem cells from cows and transplanting them into grains of rice. Fish gelatin and enzymes are first applied to the rice to help the cells attach. Once the stem cells are added, it's left to culture in the petri dish for nine to 11 days.

Advertisement

The end result is a hybrid beef-rice that has 8 percent more protein and 7 percent more fat than regular rice

Along with having a low risk of foodborne illnesses, it’s much cheaper than natural meat. If commercialized, the researchers estimate the beef-rich hybrid could cost $2.23 per kilogram, while beef costs approximately $14.88 per kilogram.

Better still, It has a much lighter carbon footprint. One hundred grams (3.5 ounces) of hybrid rice protein is estimated to release less than 6.27 kilograms (13.8 pounds) of CO2, while producing 100 grams of beef releases 49.89 kilograms (110 pounds). 

As for taste, it depends on how much fat or muscle is added to the rice. Hybrid rice with higher muscle content is said to have a beefy and almond-like smell, while those with higher fat content were said to smell creamier, buttery, and a bit like coconut oil. Texture-wise, it has a firmer and brittler feel than traditional rice.

Advertisement

The question is: would you eat it? The researchers suggest they’re looking to commercialize the food product, offering consumers a low-cost and nutritious food source that dodges many of the environmental and ethical impacts of industrial agriculture. 

“Imagine obtaining all the nutrients we need from cell-cultured protein rice. Rice already has a high nutrient level, but adding cells from livestock can further boost it,” Sohyeon Park, lead study author who conducted the study under the guidance of corresponding author Jinkee Hong at Yonsei University, said in a statement.

It might not necessarily be served at Michelin-star restaurants, but it could have a range of practical uses. For example, it could be employed as a vital source of nutrition for people dealing with famine or natural disasters. Alternatively, it may prove to be an ideal food for astronauts on long-term space travelers.

“I see a world of possibilities for this grain-based hybrid food,” Park said.

Advertisement

The new study is published in the journal Matter.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • diet,

  • beef,

  • food,

  • environment,

  • meat,

  • rice,

  • south korea,

  • lab-grown meat,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Tiny Frog The Size Of A Pea May Be World’s Smallest VertebrateBrachycephalus pulex on a coin
natureNature

Tiny Frog The Size Of A Pea May Be World’s Smallest Vertebrate

clock58 minutes ago
Widespread Reforestation Has Buffered The Eastern US Against Climate ChangeSunset over the Appalachian Mountains from Caney Fork Overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina.
natureclimate

Widespread Reforestation Has Buffered The Eastern US Against Climate Change

clock1 hour ago
Do Butterflies Remember Being Caterpillars?Pipevine Swallowtail Butterfly on a flower.
naturecreepy crawlies

Do Butterflies Remember Being Caterpillars?

clock1 hour ago