Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"What’s The Perfect Meal For Long-Term Space Travelers? A Vegetarian Salad, Apparently"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physics
clockPUBLISHED

What’s The Perfect Meal For Long-Term Space Travelers? A Vegetarian Salad, Apparently

The space salad includes ingredients like sweet potatoes, barley, and kale.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

Edited by Katy Evans

An astonaut on Mars and the ideal meal for a long-term space traveller, a vegetarian salad

To be fair, this salad actually does look quite nice.

Image credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock.com, space salad adapted from ACS Food Science & Technology 2023

With space agencies’ sights set on increasingly long missions, beyond building resilient spacecraft, they’re also having to figure out the best way to keep astronauts well-fed. Researchers now think they’ve found the answer, and we’ve got bad news for any meat-loving space travelers: it’s a vegetarian salad.

Astronauts have a unique set of needs when it comes to food; they burn more calories in space, so need something that packs a punch energy-wise. The effect of microgravity on their bones also means they require more calcium than those of us on Earth. 

Advertisement

With this knowledge in hand, a multi-institution group of researchers also had to account for what could be grown on a spacecraft – after all, there aren’t any McDonald’s near Mars. Although astronauts have been growing food in space (and losing it), the team aimed to establish what a nutritionally optimized and palatable meal using those crops could look like.

They assessed 10 different space meals, considering up to 102 different crops, based on two main factors. The first was how well the particular combination of foods could meet a male astronaut's daily nutritional needs while also minimizing the water required to grow the meal’s ingredients. The second was sustainability – how much fertilizer, time, and space was needed for crop growth? Could inedible parts of the food be recycled?

Although the team tested both vegetarian and omnivorous meals, the winner of this very niche edition of Masterchef was a veggie combination, consisting of soybeans, poppy seeds, barley, kale, peanuts, sweet potato, and/or sunflower seeds. It doesn’t quite provide all the micronutrients an astronaut needs – it’s a difficult ask, after all – but the researchers suggest a supplement could make up for that.


While sustainability and nutrition are great, it’s also important to consider the taste of a space meal – if an astronaut is going to be eating it regularly for several years, they probably would rather it didn’t taste like garbage. So, the researchers turned the combination of foods into a salad and gave it to a focus group of two men and two women here on Earth to try.

Advertisement

The volunteer space salad critics gave some pretty good reviews; one even compared it to a gourmet salad, whilst another said that they “wouldn’t mind eating this all week as an astronaut”. One of their fellow study participants needed a second bowl to be convinced that they liked it – either that or they were taking advantage of the free food.


Despite the positive feedback, the researchers believe there’s still room for improvement. In their conclusion, they describe the importance of future research considering different ages, sexes, and health levels in developing space meals, as well as the role lab-grown meat or nutrients from fortified “space drinks” could play.

The study is published in ACS Food Science & Technology.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physics
  • tag

  • astronauts,

  • nutrition,

  • health,

  • vegetarian,

  • space food

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

We May Have Been Looking For The Wrong Thing In The Search For LifeThe way to tell whether a planet like Kepler-62e, shown here in an artist's impression, has surface water or not could be to look for CO2 depletion in its atmosphere.
spaceAstronomy

We May Have Been Looking For The Wrong Thing In The Search For Life

clock19 hours ago
comments11
share180
Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This WeekA night sky filled with stars and meteor showers.
spaceAstronomy

Quadrantid Meteor Shower Set To Produce 120 Shooting Stars An Hour This Week

clock20 hours ago
comments1
share540
NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024The predicted orbit of asteroid 2007 FT3
spaceAstronomy

NASA Responds To Claims "Lost" Asteroid 2007 FT3 Will Hit Earth In 2024

clock20 hours ago
comments34
share850