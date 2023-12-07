Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Tomato Space Scandal Resolved As ISS Fruit Found After 8 Months Missing"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Tomato Space Scandal Resolved As ISS Fruit Found After 8 Months Missing

This is Ground Control to errant tom, you've really caused a scene.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

tomatoes being grown on the ISS

These are not the tomatoes you're looking for.

Image credit: NASA

Gorilla suits, music videos, and Space Olympics: when it comes to passing time on the International Space Station (ISS), astronauts have shown themselves to have a good sense of humor. A good thing, too, as the latest ISS shenanigans stirred up some drama, as a missing tomato led the team to believe that one member of the crew had secretly eaten the research fruit. After eight months, the errant tomato has been found, clearing the name of the astronaut who fell under suspicion.

“Our good friend Frank Rubio, who headed home, has been blamed for quite a while for eating the tomato,” said NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli during a livestream. “But we can exonerate him. We found the tomato.”

Advertisement

The tomato in question was a Red Robin dwarf variety being grown as part of the Veg-05 experiment. Its goal was to study crop growth, nutrient composition, microbial food safety, flavor, and psychological benefits for the crew onboard the space station, reports NASA, as well as looking at the influence of light quality. But then came a dash of scandal.

Rubio was part of a team harvesting the tomatoes in March 2023, but after receiving a sample contained within a Ziploc bag, he lost sight of the tomato as it floated off.

And so began a months-long mystery.

Advertisement

"I spent so many hours looking for that thing," said Rubio during a livestream in September. "I'm sure the desiccated tomato will show up at some point and vindicate me, years in the future."

Fortunately for Rubio’s reputation, it was only another couple of months before the tomato finally turned up, clearing his good name. If you’re wondering how you could lose a tomato in a Ziploc bag in a contained space, the truth is that losing objects is a big problem when you’re working in zero gravity. 

The astronauts describe the weightlessness as something you can’t train for on Earth. Bar parabolic flights, which use periods of controlled free-fall to create zero-gravity-like conditions, you really can’t imagine what it’s like on the ISS until you get there. 

Many tools are contained in bags, but when you open a Ziploc to get one thing out, anything else contained in there is likely to try and make an escape. Lost items usually go missing for a few minutes to hours, often turning up around air vents, but the tomato lasted an impressive eight months on the lam.

Advertisement

Move aside, sundried. 2023 is the year of the Moon desiccated tomato.

[H/T: Space.com]

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • international space station,

  • tomato,

  • physics,

  • space mystery,

  • weird and wonderful

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Minor Planet Chiron Doesn't Have Rings After All – It's Something WeirderThis vision of Chiron turns out to be doubly wrong - not only is the minor planet not spherical, but instead of rings it has a shifting disk
spaceAstronomy

Minor Planet Chiron Doesn't Have Rings After All – It's Something Weirder

clock10 minutes ago
How To Make A Better Espresso – According To Scienceespresso shot being poured from a coffee machine
spacephysics

How To Make A Better Espresso – According To Science

clock23 hours ago
share64
If Enceladus Or Europa Have Life It Might Be Easy To FindThe geysers near the south pole of Enceladus are our direct line to its internal composition, and if there are amino acids there, we should find them.
spaceAstronomy

If Enceladus Or Europa Have Life It Might Be Easy To Find

clock23 hours ago
share83