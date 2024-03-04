Thank you!

Yosemite National Park Partially Reopens After Asking All Visitors To Leave Immediately

Yosemite National Park Partially Reopens After Asking All Visitors To Leave Immediately

PUBLISHED

Yosemite National Park Partially Reopens After Asking All Visitors To Leave Immediately

Visitors had been told to stay away since Thursday.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Katy Evans
Katy Evans

Managing Editor

Yosemite National Park closed

Yosemite in winter.

Image credit: Pung/Shutterstock.com

Yosemite National Park in California has reopened to the public after temporarily shutting down late last month.

The US National Park was forced to close on February 29, telling visitors to stay away due to an atmospheric river over California threatening an incoming storm that was predicted to leave Badger Pass covered in over 2 meters (7 feet) of snow.

"Yosemite National Park will be closed starting tonight at midnight due to a major winter storm," the park announced on Instagram at the time. "The park will remain closed at least through Sunday at noon (possibly later). Visitors currently in the park should leave as soon as possible, and no later than noon tomorrow, March 1."

The park had been concerned about potential avalanches, which they will track after the fresh snow over the weekend. On Sunday, the parks service announced that Yosemite would partially reopen to the public again. 

In an Instagram update, the NPS said that Yosemite would partially reopen to the public, with visitors able to enter the park by Highway 41/Wawona Road, and Highway 140/El Portal Road. They added that Big Oak Flat Road, Badger Pass Road and ski area, and Hetch Hetchy Road would reopen today at noon, conditions permitting, though they advised travelers that tire chains may be required given the snowfall.

People looking to camp in freezing winter conditions are also in luck, with Wawona Campground, Camp 4, and Upper Pines Campground also opening up on Sunday.

