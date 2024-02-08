Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Why You Really Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread At The Park

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Why You Really Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread At The Park

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Why You Really Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread At The Park

Leave the loaf at home.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Maddy Chapman

share150Shares
A mallard duck on a snowy wall reaching forward to take some bread out of a hand with a blue sleeve

Going to the park to feed the ducks might be a childhood pastime but could your morning walk be doing more harm than you realized?

Image Credit: ANATOLY Foto/Shutterstock

Okay, we’ve all been there with the plastic bag and the crusts saved for a weekend walk to the park to feed the ducks. Whether you’re trying to entertain a grumpy toddler or just want to say hello to the local feathered population, we list why feeding ducks bread is so last year (or last five years) and what you can give to those hungry mallards at the park instead.

What’s wrong with bread?

As no doubt the comments section of this article will tell us, people have been feeding ducks bread in the park forever. But just because something is traditional doesn’t mean it is the right thing to do. There are several reasons why bread is not ideal, let's get into it. 

Advertisement

First, bread has very little nutritional value to a duck, it's basically junk food and ducks need a varied diet to be healthy. As the UK Canal and River Trust notes, stuffing themselves with bread can lead them to feel full, meaning they don’t forage for other foods with more nutritional content, which can lead to malnutrition.  This is especially dangerous for young ducklings where an overreliance on human food could even prevent the young animals from learning to forage for themselves. 

"Although ducks and swans can digest all types of bread, too much can leave them feeling full without giving them all of the important vitamins, minerals and nutrients they need," said a spokesperson for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) in a statement to BBC News.

Another large problem with bread is that it floats on the surface of the water and, uneaten, these soggy pieces then become a breeding ground for bacteria and fungi contributing to the rise of algae within the pond or lake that can spread and be dangerous to other species.

Furthermore, uneaten bread can also attract other animals such as rats, which can spread disease. If birds are regularly fed in the same area, it can lead to a high concentration of animal feces, again spreading bacteria and being generally unpleasant.

What should we feed ducks instead?

It's important to understand that ducks are not going hungry without you. Ducks are omnivores, foraging on everything from pond weeds to worms, berries, and small insects. If you do however want to feed them, you probably have an assortment of duck-friendly snacks at home already in the larder or even freezer.

"We encourage people to use things like sweetcorn, porridge oats, and defrosted frozen peas as well as bird seed," says RSPB. 

Other healthy snacks include seeds, rice, any kind of lettuce like iceberg or rocket, vegetable peel, grapes, and carrots. Just note ducks don't chew their food, they just swallow it, so any food you give them should be broken down into bite-size pieces.  

By all means, go to the park and feed our feathered friends – research has suggested that bird watching is beneficial for mental health – but pack a nutritious treat for them instead of the ends of your loaf

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • birds,

  • ducks

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Two New Ancient Shark Species Discovered In World's Longest Cave SystemIllustration of Glikmanius careforum and Troglocladodus trimblei
natureanimals

Two New Ancient Shark Species Discovered In World's Longest Cave System

clock1 hour ago
New Deepsea Mountains Over 2,680 Meters Tall Discovered By Gravity AnomaliesThe second of four seamounts recently discovered by the team on Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) while traveling from Costa Rica to Chile stands 1,873 meters (6,145 feet) in height.
natureplanet earth

New Deepsea Mountains Over 2,680 Meters Tall Discovered By Gravity Anomalies

clock4 hours ago
share190
What Is A Baby Anteater Called?Giant Anteater with pup on the back. The mothers head is raised on a background of grass and plants.
natureanimals

What Is A Baby Anteater Called?

clock6 hours ago
share100