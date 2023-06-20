Advertisement

People Are Just Now Learning What The End Of Bread Is Called

What do you call the end piece?

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

Senior Staff Writer

clockPublished
comments9Comments
share790Shares
A loaf of bread, with visible crust.

What do you call the crust?

Image credit: Adao/shutterstock.com

People are just now learning what the end of bread is called. Or rather, people are just now learning that the end of bread isn't called the same thing by everybody.

A tweet from the account "No Context Brits", dedicated to serving up posts about and photos of British life without any additional information, started the controversy on Monday.

In the US, it is often referred to as the "heel", a phrase that hasn't made its way over the Atlantic. In the UK, people call it everything from the "knobby" and "doorstep" to the more conventional "crust".

So, which is correct? Well, obviously the answer is all of them. Language evolves, and if suddenly everyone started calling it the "me no likey piece" that's what it would be called. However, we can tell you a little bit more about which terms are more popular. 

In an informal survey conducted on Reddit by a self-described "bread enthusiast", the most popular name was the heel, picked by 37 percent of respondents. Next up was "the end" at 28 percent, then "the butt" at 20 percent, and "the crust" at 13 percent. 

In parts of the US, there are other terms for it too, with one person from Florida claiming to call it "the booty". Bums were a theme around the world.

"Eight people from The Netherlands call it Kontje," the Reddit user who compiled the results wrote, "which one responder told me translates to “little butt”, but google told me translates to ass."

Finland and Denmark were more sensible with their names, calling it the "stock piece" and "end washers".

"And finally," Reddit user ThanHowWhy concluded, "someone in 'United States of Ukraine' calls it Piece Of Sh*t That No One Likes".

Which, despite what we said about language evolving earlier, is the correct name.

