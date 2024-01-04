Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Is The Mohs Hardness Scale?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNature
clockPUBLISHED

What Is The Mohs Hardness Scale?

Finding the perfect scale for measuring resistance to deformation is as hard as diamonds, but the Mohs scale is popular because it comes the closest.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Maddy Chapman

share1Shares
Piece of quartz scratching a sheet of glass

Quartz, seen here scratching glass, is a solid seven on the scale.

Image credit: Michael LaMonica/Shutterstock.com

In 1812, Friedrich Mohs created a scale to measure the hardness of substances. There were problems with the scale, which have inspired other scientists to invent alternatives. Nevertheless, these have issues of their own, and the Mohs scale continues to be the most widely used. It is, however, sometimes misinterpreted, so time to explain what it does, and doesn’t, say.

Origins of the Mohs scale

People have been comparing the hardness of substances by seeing whether they will leave a mark since ancient times. The oldest recorded example was by Theophrastus in around 300 BCE, in his treatise On Stones. However, Mohs put the idea on a more mathematical, post-Enlightenment, footing.

Advertisement

Mohs’ scale was apparently simple. He defined a substance’s hardness by its ability to scratch others, and not be scratched by them. Therefore, the hardest substance, which he allocated a value of 10, was the one that could scratch anything else, without in turn being scratched. Not surprisingly, this value was awarded to diamonds. It turns out not all diamonds are equally hard, so a Mohs value of 10 is now given to Type IIa diamonds, the hardest type of the gem.

From there, Mohs picked nine other familiar solids, assigning each of them a natural number. In order from one these were: talc, gypsum, calcite, fluorite, apatite, orthoclase feldspar, quartz, topaz, and corundum.

What is Mohs hardness scale
The Mohs hardness scale.
Image credit: Philip Brayne for IFLScience


Since then, other substances have been added using decimals. This guide, for example, slots in such relevant items as nails, both steel and finger.

What it lacks

The downside of Mohs’ scale is that by placing each of his starting items equally far apart, Mohs hid the real differences. For example, although gypsum, calcite, and fluorite are in the right order, the gap between calcite and fluorite is a fair bit smaller than between gypsum and calcite, whether measured linearly or logarithmically. Yet on the Mohs scale, the separations are equal. Amber might have been a better choice than gypsum for a somewhat evenly spaced scale.

Advertisement

There’s also an enormous gap in the true hardness of diamond and corundum; diamond is almost four times as hard on measures of absolute hardness. Mohs’ wasn’t to blame for these faults – he lacked the technology to measure hardness more precisely, and was not familiar with many of the substances closer to diamond on the scale.

There are also substances that probably exceed diamonds on the hardness scale, and should be assigned numbers greater than 10, although it turns out establishing this is not exactly easy

Why we use it

Nevertheless, Mohs’ scale is still used, unlike many products of 19th-century science, which are largely now seen as historical curiosities that served as stepping stones to better modern versions.

The reason is that it’s highly practical to use the Mohs scale in the field, where more precise equipment is unavailable. If you find a mineral you don’t recognize it’s unlikely you will have a diamond anvil at hand to measure its absolute resistance to pressure. It’s easy, however, to carry a sample of Mohs’ original items, or cheaper counterparts, and test which ones will scratch the stone in question. 

Advertisement

Such an easy measure of approximate Mohs hardness can help identify your find. If your discovery turns out to contain valuable minerals, which can only be accessed by griding it down, knowing the Mohs number tells processors what it will take to grind it down – which can also give a fair idea of the cost.

These turn out to be more widely relevant concerns than how much force must be applied to a diamond indenter to deform a substance, the measure used by the Vickers scale

Misuse

The Mohs scale is often misused by people seeking to “prove” that ancient civilizations lacked the tools to create their surviving monuments. Once that conclusion is reached, those making these claims announce the true builders must either be aliens using laser cutters, or some superior lost civilization, who curiously always seem to be represented as white.

A particularly popular version is that the Egyptians only had copper tools, yet left a legacy in limestone and granite, which are much further up the scale. Since a material lower on the scale can’t scratch, let alone engrave, one with a higher number, the argument goes, it must have been aliens.

Advertisement

However, as a number of videos have demonstrated, Egyptian tools can be used to replicate all sorts of incisions in stones with much harder Mohs values.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNature
  • tag

  • minerals,

  • diamonds,

  • gemstones,

  • Mohs scale,

  • hardness,

  • scratch test

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Snail That Gives Birth To Live Young Reveals Evolutionary Leaps Happen Graduallythe snail embryos of Littorina saxatilis that gives birth to live young rather than laying eggs
natureanimals

Snail That Gives Birth To Live Young Reveals Evolutionary Leaps Happen Gradually

clock2 hours ago
share34
Evolution May Not Be As Random As Previously ThoughtA closeup image of a hang holding a magnifying glass over a strand of DNA that is made clearer. In the background of this digital image are three other strands of DNA that are out of focus and set against a blue background.
natureNature

Evolution May Not Be As Random As Previously Thought

clock6 hours ago
comments1
share340
1.75-Billion-Year-Old Fossilized Cells Are Oldest Evidence For Photosynthesis In CyanobacteriaN majensis from the 1.75 Ga McDermott Formation, Australia.
natureplanet earth

1.75-Billion-Year-Old Fossilized Cells Are Oldest Evidence For Photosynthesis In Cyanobacteria

clock8 hours ago
comments1
share73