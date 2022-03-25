Advertisement

About Philip Brayne

author

Philip Brayne

Creative Services Assistant

Philip is a video editor, animator, content creator, and cereal connoisseur. He studied Animation at the University of the Arts London (LCC), and in his spare time, he produces and animates comedy videos for his YouTube channel and TikTok. He is extremely passionate about creating engaging and entertaining videos, alternative rock music, and cereal (maybe a bit TOO passionate about cereal).

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
clock

Latest from Philip Brayne

This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockMar 25 2022
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockMar 18 2022
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockMar 11 2022
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockMar 4 2022
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockFeb 25 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockFeb 18 2022
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockFeb 11 2022
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockDec 10 2021
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockNov 26 2021
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockNov 19 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockNov 12 2021
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockOct 22 2021
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockOct 8 2021
This Week In Science!This Week In Science!

This Week In Science!

clockSep 10 2021
This Week In Science!This week in science IFLScienceThis Week In Science!This week in science IFLScience

This Week In Science!

clockJul 30 2021