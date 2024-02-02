Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Greek Meaning Behind "Arctic" And "Antarctic" Is Surprisingly Funny

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

The Greek Meaning Behind "Arctic" And "Antarctic" Is Surprisingly Funny

Imagine getting your whole continent named after a lack of bears.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

A polar bear on snow.

If you see a polar bear, you are in the Arctic (or a zoo, we guess).

Image credit: Agami Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Just like with left and right, poison vs venom, and Ant and Dec, a lot of people get confused between the Arctic and Antarctica. But for that last one, there is a very simple way to remember which is which – and it has been hiding right there in the name all along. 

Some people remember it by the animals that live there. Polar bears live in the Arctic in the Northern Hemisphere, while penguins in the Antarctic in the Southern Hemisphere. As long as you can remember the distressing images of polar bears clinging to diminishing ice, this can help you remember that polar bears live in the Arctic, an ocean covered in ice and surrounded by land (there's no land mass at the North Pole); rather than the Antarctic, a continent, covered in a continental glacier.

Advertisement

There's an even easier way than that. The word Arctic is derived from "Arktos", the Greek word for "bear". You may have already put it together in your head and realized that the prefix "Anti-" means "opposite", pretty much defining a whole continent by its lack of bears.

Although this name could be referring to the actual bears that are in the Arctic, it's more likely that it's based on the constellation Ursa Major (the "great bear" in Latin), the largest constellation in the Northern sky

Either way, if you look up and see a bear, polar or great, you'll know you're in the Arctic. If you find yourself having some profound disappointment about the lack of bears in your location, you're probably in the Antarctic, or about to have an encounter with a well-camouflaged bear in the Arctic.

Advertisement

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • penguins,

  • Arctic,

  • polar bears,

  • language,

  • Antarctic,

  • planet earth,

  • Etymology

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Mysterious Black Goo Has Been Tormenting Venezuela For 40 YearsThe surface of liquid bitumen mastic, background.
natureNature

Mysterious Black Goo Has Been Tormenting Venezuela For 40 Years

clock17 hours ago
share35
Origins Of The Rocks That Built The First True Continents RevealedPhotograph of peak with glacier in North America
natureplanet earth

Origins Of The Rocks That Built The First True Continents Revealed

clock17 hours ago
share45
Millions Of Cicadas Emerge Simultaneously Every 13 Or 17 Years, But How Do They Know When To?Cicada swarms have plagued us since biblical times, but remain something of a mystery.
natureanimals

Millions Of Cicadas Emerge Simultaneously Every 13 Or 17 Years, But How Do They Know When To?

clock22 hours ago
comments1
share51