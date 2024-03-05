Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Furthest Point On Earth From Its Center Is On The 37th Highest Mountain In The Andes

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

The Furthest Point On Earth From Its Center Is On The 37th Highest Mountain In The Andes

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

The Furthest Point On Earth From Its Center Is On The 37th Highest Mountain In The Andes

If you go there, you'll be the closest you can stand on Earth to the stars.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Mount Chimborazo, the furthest point from Earth's center.

The peak of Mount Chimborazo is the closest you can get on Earth to the stars.

Image credit: MindStorm/Shutterstock.com

How to define the tallest mountain on Earth is debatable. Mount Everest, everybody's go-to peak, is a contender as its  8,849-meter (29,032-foot) peak places it as the highest above sea level, with K2 coming a close second at 8,611 meters (28,251 feet). If you measure from base to peak, however, Mauna Kea in Hawai'i is the tallest on Earth, measuring over 10,210 meters (33,500 feet), despite peeking out just 4,205 meters (13,796 feet) above sea level. 

So, with that extra information, please guess what the furthest point on Earth is in relation to the center of our planet. If you said Everest or Mauna Kea, we're afraid you are incorrect. To get the furthest from the center of the Earth (without cheating by using, for example, a plane), you would need to scale Mount Chimborazo in Ecuador, the 37th tallest mountain in the Andes.

Advertisement

How is this the case? Thank the (not real) centrifugal force. As the planet spins, the centrifugal force causes the planet to bulge at the center by about 43 kilometers (27 miles).

With this unfair advantage, the peak of Mount Chimborazo in Ecuador is the furthest point on our planet from the center of the Earth, standing over 2,072 meters (6,800 feet) further from that center point than Everest's peak. If you stand there, you are the closest you can be to the stars without leaving the ground.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • earth,

  • Andes,

  • planet earth,

  • mountains,

  • everest

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The US Left Nuclear Waste Around The World, Now Climate Change May Unearth ItConstruction of trenches at Camp Century, an military scientific research base in Greenland where nuclear waste was buried
natureenvironment

The US Left Nuclear Waste Around The World, Now Climate Change May Unearth It

clock19 hours ago
comments1
share77
The Madagascan Chameleon That Goes "Extinct" For A Few Months Every YearLabord's chameleon
natureanimals

The Madagascan Chameleon That Goes "Extinct" For A Few Months Every Year

clock19 hours ago
share160
Some Tropical Mammals Appear To Have “Lunar Phobia”Small brown creature with big black eyes holding onto a stem of a plant.
natureanimals

Some Tropical Mammals Appear To Have “Lunar Phobia”

clock19 hours ago
share47