Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Why Physicists Say The Centrifugal Force Is Not Real"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
clockPUBLISHED

Why Physicists Say The Centrifugal Force Is Not Real

Sorry to break it to you, but the force that pushes you off a roundabout isn't real.

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

James Felton

Senior Staff Writer

James is a published author with four pop-history and science books to his name. He specializes in history, strange science, and anything out of the ordinary.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer

A big swing ride at a fairground.

Centrifugal force, aka the one that makes you go "wheeeeeee".

Image credit: Brian McEntire/Shutterstock.com

The centrifugal force is pretty cool. It could be used one day to create artificial gravity onboard space stations (saving sci-fi films a lot of budget in the process) sparing astronauts the strange effects of microgravity on their bodies. It is also responsible for the fact that the earth bulges in the middle, and as a result, the fact that you weigh slightly less at the equator. But as any physics undergraduate will tell you, probably with quite a stressed-out look on their face, it isn't a real force.

What do we mean by that? Well, say when you are on a roundabout spinning around, despite the fact that you feel yourself being "pushed" outwards, there is no external force pushing you off the play equipment. What you are actually feeling is the result of your own inertia, or the tendency for objects in motion to remain in motion in a straight line at the same velocity unless another force acts upon it.

Advertisement

An easy way to see this intuitively is to send balls rotating around a circle, then quickly releasing them and watching what direction they travel in.

From within your rotating frame of reference, it may feel like a real force, but outside of it, it is easier to see what is going on. 

As you swerve the wheels of your car, with the friction between your tires and the road creating an apparent "centripetal force", your body – happily moving forward in a state of inertia – continues to try to move forward. From inside, it feels like you are being pushed by a force, but you are actually trying to carry on a straight forward path while your car swings a big donut.

Advertisement

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and Physicsspacephysics
  • tag

  • physics,

  • forces

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Mars’ Magnetosphere Performed A Christmas Miracle When The Solar Wind StilledThe MAVEN orbiter normally reaches far outside the Martian magnetosphere, but during a void in the solar wind this changed.
spaceAstronomy

Mars’ Magnetosphere Performed A Christmas Miracle When The Solar Wind Stilled

clock4 hours ago
share1
Look Down! Astronaut Captures Asteroid Hitting Earth's Atmosphere From AboveMeteors against a starry sky.
spaceSpace and Physics

Look Down! Astronaut Captures Asteroid Hitting Earth's Atmosphere From Above

clock5 hours ago
share1
Mysterious Green Lightning "Ghosts" Of Earth's Upper Atmosphere Have Finally Been ExplainedThe red lines here are what is known as a sprite, sometimes seen above thunderstorms, but the green is something rarer, a ghost
spaceAstronomy

Mysterious Green Lightning "Ghosts" Of Earth's Upper Atmosphere Have Finally Been Explained

clock7 hours ago
share39