This Is Why You Weigh Less At The Equator

Good news, there's an easy (if a little expensive) way to lose weight – and it's as easy as hopping on a plane. All you have to do is head closer to the equator, where you will weigh ever so slightly less than you do when closer to the poles. Assuming you lived at the North Pole and flew to Kenya, you would weigh about 0.5 percent less when you weighed yourself upon arrival.

Why? Well, when we think of gravity on Earth we generally assume it to be uniform, which to the layperson it may as well be. You jump up and down at the poles or the equator, you are not going to notice the difference.

However, gravity across the planet is not uniform, just as the Earth is not uniform itself. Just like other planets, Earth has a bulge at the equator caused by the planet's spin upon its axis.

While this force does act upon you, throwing you outwards and canceling out gravity's effect slightly, the shape of the planet affects your weight more. The more distant you are from a mass, the less gravity it exerts on you (and you exert on it). So, near the equator, gravity acts upon you less than it does near the poles, as you are further away from the bulk of the Earth's mass.

If you don't want to travel all the way to the equator, you can also just weigh yourself on the plane. Due to the distance from the Earth's pull making it weaker, a person who weighs 68.03 kilograms (150 pounds) on the ground would weigh 68.00 kilograms (149.92 pounds) 3,048 meters (10,000 feet) in the air.

Just don't weigh yourself at ground level at the North Pole, whatever you do.