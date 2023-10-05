"The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Back For 2023 And Better Than Ever"

It’s that time of year again when the team at the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards rounds up the best and the most hilarious wildlife images of the year for your viewing pleasure. This year's selection features an owl getting a telling-off, an otter practicing their ballet, and more than one attempt at flying gone wrong.

An otter ballerina practices the perfect arabesque in Singapore. Image credit: © Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023



Founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the aim is to focus on the sillier side of wildlife photography while also promoting wildlife conservation. In doing so, the competition this year supports the Whitley Fund For Nature, which works with conservation leaders across the Global South.

An unusual configuration of giraffes leads to this image from the Onguma Game Reserve in Namibia. Image credit: © Bill Gozansky/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023



The judges will have their work cut out for them this year as they attempt to whittle down the 41 photographs, three videos, and three portfolio entries to one winner.

While herons are usually elegant fishing birds, this one might have missed the memo on how to catch lunch with grace and poise. Image credit: © Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023



Those wishing to get involved in the judging can also vote for the People’s Choice Award on the awards' website.

A sibling dispute leads to this image of two great horned owlets on their nest. Image credit: © Mark Schocken/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023



Thousands of entries from both professional and amateur photographers have been entered. Check out last year's finalists and if pets are more your thing take a look at the comedy pet photo awards too.

What song do you think he is jamming out to? Image credit: © Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023



The overall winners will be announced on November 23 and win a safari trip to the Maasai Mara in Kenya, as well as a unique handmade trophy.