"The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Back For 2023 And Better Than Ever"

clockPUBLISHED

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards Are Back For 2023 And Better Than Ever

All of these photographs are koala-ty but which one otter win?!

Eleanor Higgs

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

Black and white lemur with mouth wide open screams at the camera. The lemur is pointing down the tree branch that it clings to with green leaves in the background.

Could this black-and-white ruffed lemur take the top prize? 

Image credit: © Sergey Savvi/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023

It’s that time of year again when the team at the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards rounds up the best and the most hilarious wildlife images of the year for your viewing pleasure. This year's selection features an owl getting a telling-off, an otter practicing their ballet, and more than one attempt at flying gone wrong. 

An otter stands on one leg like a ballet dancer in a beautiful green park.
An otter ballerina practices the perfect arabesque in Singapore.
Image credit: © Otter Kwek/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


Founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam, the aim is to focus on the sillier side of wildlife photography while also promoting wildlife conservation. In doing so, the competition this year supports the Whitley Fund For Nature, which works with conservation leaders across the Global South. 

Three giraffes by a watering hole. Zebras in the background. One giraffes head is obscured by the bottom of the other giraffe.
An unusual configuration of giraffes leads to this image from the Onguma Game Reserve in Namibia.
Image credit: © Bill Gozansky/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


The judges will have their work cut out for them this year as they attempt to whittle down the 41 photographs, three videos, and three portfolio entries to one winner. 

A heron falls face first into the water
While herons are usually elegant fishing birds, this one might have missed the memo on how to catch lunch with grace and poise.
Image credit: © Vittorio Ricci/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


Those wishing to get involved in the judging can also vote for the People’s Choice Award on the awards' website. 

A owlet looks displeased at being instructed by it's sibling. The sibling has both wings open as if to say go to your room.
A sibling dispute leads to this image of two great horned owlets on their nest.
Image credit: © Mark Schocken/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


Thousands of entries from both professional and amateur photographers have been entered. Check out last year's finalists and if pets are more your thing take a look at the comedy pet photo awards too.

A single kangeroo appears to play an air guitar in a field of yellow flowers.
What song do you think he is jamming out to?
Image credit: © Jason Moore/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2023


The overall winners will be announced on November 23 and win a safari trip to the Maasai Mara in Kenya, as well as a unique handmade trophy. 

share75