Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals

Shortlist Of Hilarious Images Revealed For The Comedy Pet Photo Awards

Time for some lighthearted paws-itivity.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

clockPublished
share18Shares
Dog falling into red leaves with a funny expression

"My face when my crush says hi."

Image credit: © Kerstin Leichtenmüller / Comedy Pets

While the world is full of proud pet owners, 25 of the best comedy pet photos have been whittled down into a shortlist of the funniest images of our furry friends. Featuring in the lineup is a flying toy poodle, the canine equivalent of Zorro, and a number of pets who look remarkably similar to their owners.

Grumpy black and white cat
"The big boss."
Image credit: © Kenichi Morinaga / Comedy Pets


“Once again we have been treated to some really funny entries in the competition, and such a wide range of animals this year from ferrets to tortoises to donkeys as well as hundreds of hilarious cats and dogs,” said Tom Sullam, co-founder of the Comedy Pets Awards, in a statement sent to IFLScience.

Advertisement
Black dog upside down in a hole on the beach
"When digging gets serious."
Image credit: © Sophie Boynton / Comedy Pets


"Shadow was digging holes as normal at the beach, when all of a sudden he was showing off his new technique! Luckily the camera was at the ready for this crazy position!" said semi-finalist Sophie Boynton, who captured this image on Hemsby Beach in the UK.

Black labrador at the wheel of a car with shadow across his eyes like Zorro's mask
"Zorro reborn."
Image credit: © Karl Goldhamer/ Comedy Pets 


If you want to get involved and choose your favorite image, the People's Choice Award voting is now open too. Vote here!

"Alex is the shy one. Max is the playful one. Together they form a lethally cute duo," said photographer Michel Zoghzoghi of this image of two playful black and white kittens. 

Two black and white kittens with one sneaking up behind the other
"A life changing event."
Image credit: © Michel Zoghzoghi / Comedy Pets


"In March 2019 I was sat in the Union Sq New York dog run when I spotted a lady with a pink bag on her hand (to keep her hand clean) throwing a ball to her dog which was sat down facing her. The dog then launched itself and flipped in mid air to face me and snap! As you can see the lady with her  hand on her head was as surprised as me and I think she is saying phew! I have searched in vain via the NY media to find the owner so that I can send her a copy. No joy so I am hoping this Pet Comedy competition can help me find the mystery woman and her leaping dog. You never know!" said Chris Porsz of this photo of a flying border collie!

Dog jumping into the air in front of three surprised people on a bench.
"Barking."
Image credit: © Chris Porsz / Comedy Pets


The 2023 Comedy Pet Winners will be announced on August 11. See the rest of the finalists here.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • Pets,

  • photos,

  • photo awards

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

What's Found Under Greenland's Kilometers Of Ice?A blue river curves around Greenland's Ice Sheet.
natureplanet earth

What's Found Under Greenland's Kilometers Of Ice?

clockJul 24 2023
The Deepest Gold Mine In The World Plunges 4 Kilometers Into The Earthdeepest mine in the world
natureplanet earth

The Deepest Gold Mine In The World Plunges 4 Kilometers Into The Earth

clockJul 24 2023
Why Do Bananas Turn Brown And How Do We Stop Them?Process of ripening for banana showing a fresh green to yellow banana on left, an optimal ripened yellow banana in middle and a stale banana that turned dark brown due to enzymatic browning on right
natureplants

Why Do Bananas Turn Brown And How Do We Stop Them?

clockJul 24 2023