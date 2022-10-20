Advertisement

“Talk To The Fin” Among Brilliantly Silly Comedy Wildlife Photo Finalists

Consider this your serotonin boost for the day.

Eleanor Higgs

clockOct 20 2022, 14:58 UTC
A penguin appears to be holding up a fin to another with the unmistakeable message of the 'talk to the hand'
Talk To The Fin! Image credit: (C) Jennifer Hadley/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022

The finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have been revealed and boy are they back in all their ridiculous glory. Thousands of entries have been filtered down to 40 of the best and most hilarious image finalists ready to put a smile on your face in their bid to win the grand prize. This year's entries feature a jumping squirrel, rude penguins, silly seals, and even a cassowary stealing a picnic.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam with the aim of highlighting the lighter side of wildlife photography while also promoting wildlife conservation. Each year the competition works with a sustainable conservation organization, and this year the Whitley Fund For Nature, a UK-based charity that works with conservation leaders across the global south, has been picked. 

“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that! It makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this earth with us, and we love that about the competition,” said Tom Sullam in a statement sent to IFLScience.

Pegasus, the flying horse. Image Credit: © Jagdeep Rajput / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.



Flying red squirrel reaching toward the camera
Jumping Jack. Image Credit: © Alex Pansier / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.


For those who want to get involved in the fun, voting is now open for the public to choose which photograph made their cheeks ache the most by casting their vote for the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award. Vote here until November 27.

Image credit: © Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
It's All Kicking Off. Image credit: © Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022


The overall winner, category, and highly commended photographs will be announced on December 8. The overall winner will receive the grand prize of a one-week safari trip to the Masai Mara, Kenya. 

Monkey Wellness Center. Image credit: © Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022
Monkey Wellness Center. Image credit: © Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022


For more silliness, visit Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

Eleanor Higgs

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

