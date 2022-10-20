“Talk To The Fin” Among Brilliantly Silly Comedy Wildlife Photo Finalists

The finalists for the Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards have been revealed and boy are they back in all their ridiculous glory. Thousands of entries have been filtered down to 40 of the best and most hilarious image finalists ready to put a smile on your face in their bid to win the grand prize. This year's entries feature a jumping squirrel, rude penguins, silly seals, and even a cassowary stealing a picnic.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards was co-founded in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks MBE and Tom Sullam with the aim of highlighting the lighter side of wildlife photography while also promoting wildlife conservation. Each year the competition works with a sustainable conservation organization, and this year the Whitley Fund For Nature, a UK-based charity that works with conservation leaders across the global south, has been picked.

“With so much going on in the world, we could all use a bumper dose of fun and laughter and this year’s finalists have definitely delivered that! It makes you smile and wonder at the incredible animals that are on this earth with us, and we love that about the competition,” said Tom Sullam in a statement sent to IFLScience.

Pegasus, the flying horse. Image Credit: © Jagdeep Rajput / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.









Jumping Jack. Image Credit: © Alex Pansier / Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022.







For those who want to get involved in the fun, voting is now open for the public to choose which photograph made their cheeks ache the most by casting their vote for the Affinity Photo People’s Choice Award. Vote here until November 27.

It's All Kicking Off. Image credit: © Michael Eastwell/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022







The overall winner, category, and highly commended photographs will be announced on December 8. The overall winner will receive the grand prize of a one-week safari trip to the Masai Mara, Kenya.

Monkey Wellness Center. Image credit: © Federica Vinci/Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2022







For more silliness, visit Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.