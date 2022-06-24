Advertisement

Future

atom / latest icon

Latest

Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic ScaleQuantum computing Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic ScaleQuantum computing
future

Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic Scale

clockJun 24 2022
Acoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation DeviceFloating bunnyAcoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation DeviceFloating bunny
future

Acoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation Device

clockJun 23 2022
Italian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy DomeEnergy DomeItalian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy DomeEnergy Dome
future

Italian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy Dome

clockJun 22 2022
Graphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure MonitoringA visual of how the e-tattoo will look on the screen. Image Credit: University of Texas at AustinGraphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure MonitoringA visual of how the e-tattoo will look on the screen. Image Credit: University of Texas at Austin
future

Graphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure Monitoring

clockJun 21 2022
A Google Software Engineer Believes An AI Has Become Sentient. If He’s Right, How Would We Know?RobotA Google Software Engineer Believes An AI Has Become Sentient. If He’s Right, How Would We Know?Robot
future

A Google Software Engineer Believes An AI Has Become Sentient. If He’s Right, How Would We Know?

clockJun 15 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

We Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our MindsA man controls metamaterials with his mindWe Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our MindsA man controls metamaterials with his mind
future

We Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our Minds

clockJun 14 2022
Edible Silk “QR Code” Could Help Tackle Counterfeit Alcohol And MedicineThe tag in the tested whiskey. Image Credit: Purdue University photo/John UnderwoodEdible Silk “QR Code” Could Help Tackle Counterfeit Alcohol And MedicineThe tag in the tested whiskey. Image Credit: Purdue University photo/John Underwood
future

Edible Silk “QR Code” Could Help Tackle Counterfeit Alcohol And Medicine

clockJun 13 2022
People Are Sharing Their Weirdest Dall-E Creations, And They're Amazingsurreal image, not made by an People Are Sharing Their Weirdest Dall-E Creations, And They're Amazingsurreal image, not made by an
future

People Are Sharing Their Weirdest Dall-E Creations, And They're Amazing

clockJun 13 2022
Google Placed An Engineer On Leave After He Became Convinced Their AI Was SentientAI networkGoogle Placed An Engineer On Leave After He Became Convinced Their AI Was SentientAI network
future

Google Placed An Engineer On Leave After He Became Convinced Their AI Was Sentient

clockJun 13 2022
Quantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 MicrosecondsQuantum computer chipQuantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 MicrosecondsQuantum computer chip
future

Quantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 Microseconds

clockJun 9 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

This Robotic Finger Has Living Skin Made From Human Cells That Can Healrobot finger with living skin made of human cellsThis Robotic Finger Has Living Skin Made From Human Cells That Can Healrobot finger with living skin made of human cells
future

This Robotic Finger Has Living Skin Made From Human Cells That Can Heal

clockJun 9 2022
Sensitive Robots On The Horizon As E-Skin Makes Them Capable Of Feeling Painrobot touch sensitiveSensitive Robots On The Horizon As E-Skin Makes Them Capable Of Feeling Painrobot touch sensitive
future

Sensitive Robots On The Horizon As E-Skin Makes Them Capable Of Feeling Pain

clockJun 3 2022
45-Year-Old Footage Shows Arthur C. Clarke Accurately Predicting The FutureArthur C. Clarke45-Year-Old Footage Shows Arthur C. Clarke Accurately Predicting The FutureArthur C. Clarke
future

45-Year-Old Footage Shows Arthur C. Clarke Accurately Predicting The Future

clockAug 31 2021
New Zealand Rated The Best Place To Ride Out A Global Societal Collapsenew zealand riverNew Zealand Rated The Best Place To Ride Out A Global Societal Collapsenew zealand river
Nature

New Zealand Rated The Best Place To Ride Out A Global Societal Collapse

clockJul 29 2021
We Are Currently In The Stelliferous Era Of The Universe, What Came Before And What Will Come Next?Woman walking through the universeWe Are Currently In The Stelliferous Era Of The Universe, What Came Before And What Will Come Next?Woman walking through the universe
Space and Physics

We Are Currently In The Stelliferous Era Of The Universe, What Came Before And What Will Come Next?

clockJan 27 2021