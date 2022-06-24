Future
Latest
Scientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic ScaleScientists Finally Create A Quantum Circuit At An Atomic Scale
Acoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation DeviceAcoustic Levitation Breakthrough After Scientists Create Self-Correcting Levitation Device
Italian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy DomeItalian Company Opens First "CO2 Battery" Using Huge Energy Dome
Graphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure MonitoringGraphene E-Tattoos Are A Possible Revolution In Blood Pressure Monitoring
A Google Software Engineer Believes An AI Has Become Sentient. If He’s Right, How Would We Know?A Google Software Engineer Believes An AI Has Become Sentient. If He’s Right, How Would We Know?
Advertisement
Advertisement
We Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our MindsWe Could Be Close To Controlling Metamaterials With Our Minds
Edible Silk “QR Code” Could Help Tackle Counterfeit Alcohol And MedicineEdible Silk “QR Code” Could Help Tackle Counterfeit Alcohol And Medicine
People Are Sharing Their Weirdest Dall-E Creations, And They're AmazingPeople Are Sharing Their Weirdest Dall-E Creations, And They're Amazing
Google Placed An Engineer On Leave After He Became Convinced Their AI Was SentientGoogle Placed An Engineer On Leave After He Became Convinced Their AI Was Sentient
Quantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 MicrosecondsQuantum Processor Does 9,000 Years Of Work In 36 Microseconds
Advertisement
Advertisement
This Robotic Finger Has Living Skin Made From Human Cells That Can HealThis Robotic Finger Has Living Skin Made From Human Cells That Can Heal
Sensitive Robots On The Horizon As E-Skin Makes Them Capable Of Feeling PainSensitive Robots On The Horizon As E-Skin Makes Them Capable Of Feeling Pain
45-Year-Old Footage Shows Arthur C. Clarke Accurately Predicting The Future45-Year-Old Footage Shows Arthur C. Clarke Accurately Predicting The Future
New Zealand Rated The Best Place To Ride Out A Global Societal CollapseNew Zealand Rated The Best Place To Ride Out A Global Societal Collapse
We Are Currently In The Stelliferous Era Of The Universe, What Came Before And What Will Come Next?We Are Currently In The Stelliferous Era Of The Universe, What Came Before And What Will Come Next?