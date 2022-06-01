Advertisement

About Rosie McCall

author

Rosie McCall

Staff Writer

Rosie graduated from Warwick University with a degree in history where she did her dissertation on film and the Cold War - it was basically an excuse to find out how the world nearly came to an end while watching old movies in her pyjamas. After a brief foray into advertising, she started her journalism career at Health magazine. Now at IFLS, she spends a lot of her day reading and writing about science and helping out with odd stuff around the office. She’s especially interested in anything policy related.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
Latest from Rosie McCall

Space and Physics

Which Planet Is Closest To Earth? Ok, Now Guess Again.

clockJun 1 2022
Space and Physics

Cosmonauts Used To Take Guns Into Space In Case They Had To Fight Off Bears

clockSep 8 2020
Health and Medicine

Fertility Doctors Using Their Own Sperm Is A Surprisingly Widespread Problem

clockAug 21 2020
Health and Medicine

Who Was Typhoid Mary, The 20th-Century “Super-Spreader”?

clockAug 20 2020
Health and Medicine

CRISPR Gene-Editing Used For The First Time In The Quest To Fight HIV

clockSep 12 2019

Nature

Giant Kangaroos Had A Crushing Bite More Akin To A Giant Panda Than A Modern Roo

clockSep 12 2019
Health and Medicine

Researchers "Supercool" Donor Livers To Extend The Amount Of Time They Can Stay Outside The Human Body By 300 Percent

clockSep 11 2019
medicine

Woman Leaves Acupuncturist With Collapsed Lungs Because Needles Were Inserted Too Deeply

clockSep 11 2019
Nature

The Geological Record Suggests A Sixth Mass Extinction: The End-Guadalupian Extinction Event

clockSep 11 2019
Nature

Spend $1.8 Trillion On Climate Change Adaption Measures Today To Save $7.1 Trillion In The Future, Says Report

clockSep 10 2019

Health and Medicine

Napping Once Or Twice A Week Might Be Good For Your Heart Health – But Scientists Are Not Sure Why

clockSep 10 2019
Nature

This Cretaceous-Era Pterosaur Is One Of The Largest Flying Animals Ever Discovered

clockSep 10 2019
Nature

Wild Boar Are Apparently Swimming Tens Of Kilometers To Invade A Malaysian Island

clockSep 6 2019
Health and Medicine

It May Be Possible To Reverse Your Biological Age, Says Preliminary Study

clockSep 6 2019
Largest Ever Study On Ancient DNA Sheds Light On Modern South Asians' Complex Ancestry

clockSep 6 2019