Rosie McCall

Staff Writer

Rosie graduated from Warwick University with a degree in history where she did her dissertation on film and the Cold War - it was basically an excuse to find out how the world nearly came to an end while watching old movies in her pyjamas. After a brief foray into advertising, she started her journalism career at Health magazine. Now at IFLS, she spends a lot of her day reading and writing about science and helping out with odd stuff around the office. She’s especially interested in anything policy related.