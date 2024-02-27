Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

NASA's Giant Balloon Makes Record Flight Over Antarctica At Space's Edge

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

NASA's Giant Balloon Makes Record Flight Over Antarctica At Space's Edge

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

NASA's Giant Balloon Makes Record Flight Over Antarctica At Space's Edge

The GUSTO mission peers deep into the cosmos from the skies way above the South Pole.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Laura Simmons
Laura Simmons - Editor and Staff Writer

Laura Simmons

Editor and Staff Writer

Laura is an editor and staff writer at IFLScience. She obtained her Master's in Experimental Neuroscience from Imperial College London.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share84Shares
The NASA GUSTO giant balloon floating in Antarctica to gather scientific data.

The balloon is absolutely enormous, measuring over 1.1 million cubic meters (39 million cubic feet) in area.

Image credit: NASA/Scott Battaion

A gigantic balloon has spent a record-breaking 55 days, one hour, and 34 minutes in the air above Antarctica while scooping up scientific data to gain a deeper understanding of the cosmos. 

NASA’s GUSTO (Galactic/Extragalactic ULDB Spectroscopic Terahertz Observatory) scientific balloon mission was launched on December 31, 2023, near the US National Science Foundation’s McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Advertisement

On February 24, 2024, the balloon earned the record for the longest flight of any NASA heavy-lift, long-duration scientific balloon mission.

More is yet to come, though. The GUSTO mission is set to run for just over 60 days, but will then continue to fly and push the record ever further. 

“After that, we plan to push the limits of the balloon and fly as long as the balloon is capable to really demonstrate the capabilities of Long Duration Ballooning,” Andrew Hamilton, acting chief of NASA’s Balloon Program Office at the agency’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, said in a statement.

“The balloon and balloon systems have been performing beautifully, and we’re seeing no degradation in the performance of the balloon. The winds in the stratosphere have been very favorable and have provided stable conditions for extended flight,” added Hamilton.

The GUSTO satellite being hoisted above Antarctica by the giant baloon.
The GUSTO satellite being hoisted above Antarctica by the giant balloon.
Image credit: GUSTO team/Johns Hopkins University


The balloon is absolutely enormous, measuring over 1.1 million cubic meters (39 million cubic feet) in area. Its job is to carry the van-sized GUSTO telescope to the stratosphere at an altitude of 36 kilometers (22 miles) above Antarctica, right at the edge of space. 

Here, the lack of water vapor allows the instrument to pick up on extremely faint terahertz signals that provide an insight into the life cycle of the interstellar medium, the gas, dust, and radiation that exist in the space between the star systems in a galaxy.

"We were all part of the interstellar medium – every atom and molecule in your body was at some point gas and dust flowing between the stars," Chris Walker, an astronomy professor at Steward Observatory and the principal investigator for the GUSTO mission, said in a statement.

The chemistry of the universe has radically shifted since the Big Bang. To understand how the universe and our own galaxy came to be, astronomers must look at the interstellar medium in galaxies of different ages.

Advertisement

GUSTO attempts to do this by looking at the makeup of carbon, oxygen, and nitrogen in the young Milky Way and in the neighboring Large Magellanic Cloud. By comparing these two celestial systems, researchers can learn about the different stages of the stellar life cycle, including the birth and evolution of stars.

Planning their next move, Walker and the GUSTO team have recently applied for a new project that could see the same instrumentation currently aboard GUSTO being used in space to hunt for planet-forming systems and habitable zones.

"If you're not pushing the edge, what's the point?" Walker said.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • star formation,

  • interstellar medium,

  • environment,

  • balloon,

  • antartica,

  • GUSTO

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The World’s Largest Bear Begins Life As A Fluffy Stick Of Butternewborn polar bear cubs
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
natureanimals

The World’s Largest Bear Begins Life As A Fluffy Stick Of Butter

clock1 hour ago
Watch One Of The World's Fastest Fish Change Color Before Going In For The KillOn the left a marlin with very clear stripes and bright color, on the right another marlin with more muted colors. Both underwater and top left a school of fish.
natureanimals

Watch One Of The World's Fastest Fish Change Color Before Going In For The Kill

clock1 hour ago
The World's Groundwater Is Disappearing Like Never Before, But There Is Good NewsIllustration of Earth, the top-third appearing arid and desert-like and the bottom third appearing normal, a dripping tap is sticking out of the Earth's right side
natureenvironment

The World's Groundwater Is Disappearing Like Never Before, But There Is Good News

clock3 hours ago
share60