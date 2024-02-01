Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Nearby Super-Earth Discovered Comfortably Inside A Star’s True Habitable Zone

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Nearby Super-Earth Discovered Comfortably Inside A Star’s True Habitable Zone

As far as prospects for life, this looks like one of the best so far, and it might have a little sibling.

author

Stephen Luntz

author

Stephen Luntz

Freelance Writer

Stephen has a science degree with a major in physics, an arts degree with majors in English Literature and History and Philosophy of Science and a Graduate Diploma in Science Communication.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Freelance Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson

Artist's impression of the newly discovered super-Earth that sits in the heart of its star's habitable zone, not the outskirts

Artist's impression of the newly discovered super-Earth that sits in the heart of its star's habitable zone, not the outskirts.

Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

A planet with a radius 55 percent larger than Earth’s has been found in the habitable zone of a relatively nearby star. A second planet, closer in size to the Earth, is suspected to also lie within the habitable zone of the same system – which would make it the smallest habitable zone planet yet found by the TESS spacecraft

Finding planets beyond our solar system was once so rare as to make each new announcement exciting, but by now the drip has become a stream. A planet needs something special to stand out. TOI-715b, and its possible sibling TOI-715c, have that through a combination of size and location.

Advertisement

Most of the planets we have found orbit too close to their stars to offer much prospect for life, being far too hot. Of those at more moderate temperatures, most are gas giants. These things probably don’t reflect the galactic population, but that large planets close to their star are much easier to find.

Even most planets reported as being in a star’s “habitable zone” come with an asterisk. In theory, the habitable zone is the region where temperatures are right for liquid water at the surface, a vital feature of Earth’s abundance. However, there is enough uncertainty about planetary temperatures, depending on guesses such as how much light a planet reflects away, that there are really two habitable zones: referred to as “conservative” and “optimistic”. Guess which one most reported planets fall into. 


TOI-715b is in the conservative habitable zone. Even taking the more pessimistic side of some assumptions, its temperature should be right for liquid water, inspiring astronomers to investigate it with a range of Earth-based telescopes that complement TESS's findings.

Being 137 light years away, TOI-715 is less conveniently placed for observations than the TRAPPIST-1 system, but it’s still closer than most of the stars we study. If either planet is suitable for life, there has been plenty of time for life to evolve – there’s a lot of uncertainty about TOI-715’s age, but the best estimate is 6.6 billion years.

Advertisement

The great uncertainty concerns its atmosphere. In keeping with most of the stars TESS studies, TOI-715 is a red dwarf, allowing TOI-715b to maintain a comfortable temperature while orbiting every 19.2 days. However red dwarves tend to flare a lot, which can strip atmospheres off planets too close in, as TRAPPIST-1 has apparently done to its nearest planets.

In that context, TOI-715b’s larger size – and likely stronger gravitational pull – could be an asset, increasing the chance it has held onto its atmosphere, although the strength of its magnetic field would also matter. Over two years, TOI-175 didn’t flare very strongly, but this could be a result of its age; the possibility that when younger, more star activity long ago ruined the chance of life can’t be ruled out.


The planets we have found seldom have radii between 1.5 and 2 times that of Earth, known as the radius valley. There is considerable debate about the reasons the valley exists, but TOI-715b makes it a little shallower, and the discoverers of the planet question if we’ve been imagining it.

The prospective planet TOI-715c is thought to be just 7 percent wider than the Earth, although in keeping with the uncertainty of whether it exists at all the error bars on that are greater. Its suspected orbit is 25.6 days, putting it near the outer edge of the optimistic habitable zone, somewhat equivalent to Mars.

Advertisement

The report is published open access in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • habitable zone,

  • superEarth,

  • exoplanet,

  • planets,

  • red dwarf,

  • Astronomy,

  • search for life,

  • TESS Object of Interest

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

Ingenuity’s Final Image Shows Why It Will Never Fly AgainAn image showing the red sand of amrs and the roughly rectangular shadow of the rotor blade. The end is clearly broken
spaceSpace and Physics

Ingenuity’s Final Image Shows Why It Will Never Fly Again

clock3 hours ago
share27
Astronaut Snaps Breathtaking View Of Earth’s Airglow From SpaceAn image of the Earth from space. The pacific and many cloud formation are visible as well as part of the ISS. at the edge of our planet where the curvature becomes visible two colorful arcs stand above the world. A yellow thin one and above a fuzzy red one
spaceAstronomy

Astronaut Snaps Breathtaking View Of Earth’s Airglow From Space

clock21 hours ago
share220
People Are Asking Why Light Doesn't Take On The Velocity Of Its SourceLight beams.
spacephysics

People Are Asking Why Light Doesn't Take On The Velocity Of Its Source

clock21 hours ago
comments1
share150