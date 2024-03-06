Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Humans Have Messed Up The World’s Freshwater Cycle

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Humans Have Messed Up The World’s Freshwater Cycle

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Humans Have Messed Up The World’s Freshwater Cycle

Not sure “oops” can really cover this one.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Edited by Francesca Benson
author

Francesca Benson

Copy Editor and Staff Writer

Francesca Benson is a Copy Editor and Staff Writer with a MSci in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

comments1Comment
share280Shares
hand touching water in a pond

The freshwater cycle appears to no longer be in its pre-industrial stable state.

Image credit: lovelyday12/Shutterstock.com

The extinction of the Java stingaree, the changes to the seasons, record-breaking temperatures – there’s a long list of victims when it comes to the negative impacts of human activity on the planet. The latest member to join the group? The freshwater cycle, according to a new study.

Freshwater is the not-so-salty type of water found in lakes and rivers and it’s continuously recycled as part of the water cycle. Prior to industrialization, this system was thought to have been in a stable state.

Advertisement

To assess whether or not this stability had changed with human activity, a team of researchers set to comparing pre-industrial (1661-1860) conditions with those during the industrial period (1861-2005). It’s thought to be the first time that global water cycle change, compared to a baseline, has been analyzed over such a long timescale.

They did this using data from hydrological models, using it to calculate streamflow and soil moisture – two elements that can indicate changes in the freshwater cycle and the factors that might drive it – in areas across the globe.

The results revealed that human activity had driven the Earth’s freshwater cycle far beyond its pre-industrial stable state, with a higher incidence of exceptionally dry or wet conditions.

“We found that exceptional conditions are now much more frequent and widespread than before, clearly demonstrating how human actions have changed the state of the global freshwater cycle,” said lead author Vili Virkki in a statement.

Advertisement


Some of the human actions identified as responsible by the study include global warming (no surprises there), forest loss, and dam construction. They also highlighted the potential role of large-scale irrigation, which the authors suggest could be responsible for the exceptionally dry streamflow and wet soil moisture seen in the Nile, Indus, and Mississippi river basins.

The researchers also spotted a number of geographical differences. For example, many tropical and subtropical regions saw an uptick in both exceptionally dry streamflow and soil, whereas more temperate areas had an increased frequency of exceptionally wet conditions.

All in all, the authors write that the conditions are indicative of changes to the freshwater cycles that “transgress the planetary boundary” keeping the system stable.

The freshwater cycle is part of a whole host of important ecological and climatic processes, so the finding isn’t exactly good news. However, having this knowledge in hand might help researchers and policymakers figure out how to allay the possible consequences of such change.

Advertisement

“Understanding these dynamics in greater detail could help guide policies to mitigate the resulting harm – but our immediate priority should be to decrease human-driven pressures on freshwater systems, which are vital to life on Earth,” concluded senior author Matti Kummu.

The study is published in the journal Nature Water.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • global warming,

  • Rivers,

  • freshwater,

  • planet earth,

  • water cycle

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High WindsTumbleweed on a US road.
natureplants

"Tumblemageddon" Hits Utah And Nevada After High Winds

clock52 minutes ago
Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean CrustA map of the south of Spain and the north of Morocco showing a series of concentric red circles converging at the point where the 2010 earthquake occurred.
natureplanet earth

Weird Seismic Signals Identified In 2010 May Hint At Upside-Down Ocean Crust

clock57 minutes ago
Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic MysteryColossal squid specimin in a tank full of yellow water. A tentacle is laid at the bottom while the main body extends from the left.
natureanimals

Colossal Squid: The World's Largest Invertebrate Is A Gigantic Mystery

clock1 hour ago