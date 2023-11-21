Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Earth's Global Temperature Surpasses Critical 2°C Mark, Setting A New Record"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureclimate
clockPUBLISHED

Earth's Global Temperature Surpasses Critical 2°C Mark, Setting A New Record

The threshold's breach was only brief, but it marks a meaningful milestone.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

comments1Comment
share1.3kShares
Silloute of a woman Infront of hot weather with sun flare due to climate change

These single days of high global temperatures are riding part of a bigger trend.

Image credit: Chayathorn Lertpanyaroj/Shutterstock.com

Late last week, global temperatures briefly passed a benchmark that climate scientists have been dreading. Provisional data suggests the mean global temperature likely crossed a critical threshold of 2°C (3.6°F) above pre-industrial levels last Friday for the first time in recorded history.

“Provisional ERA5 global temperature for 17th November from @CopernicusECMWF was 1.17°C above 1991-2020 – the warmest on record,” Dr Sam Burgess, the deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

Advertisement

"Our best estimate is that this was the first day when global temperature was more than 2°C above 1850-1900 (or pre-industrial) levels, at 2.06°C," she said.

Dr Burgess added that provisional data for Saturday, November 18 showed the global average temperatures were 2.06°C above preindustrial levels.

There’s a lot of evidence that if Earth stays consistently over 2°C (3.6°F) above pre-industrial levels, it will dramatically impact the environment and its inhabitants (including us). 

Advertisement

In a “2°C world,” it is almost certainly game over for over 99 percent of the world’s coral reefs. We’re also likely to see significantly more declines in insects, 16 percent of plants, and 8 percent of vertebrates, compared to just 1.5°C (2.7°F) of warming. It could also lead several hundred million people into climate-related poverty

The 2°C threshold was a central tenet of the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015 when international leaders agreed to keep global warming “well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels” with the hopes to limit this to just 1.5°C. 

Once again, this is only provisional data and the global average temperature only broke the threshold for a day. To fully gauge the impact of climate change, we need to think in terms of years, decades, and long-term trends, not odd days here and there. That said, some are seeing these record figures as an important benchmark – and far from a one-off.

This year has repeatedly seen record-smashing temperatures. The world’s hottest day since records began was seen on July 3, 2023, but it was quickly beaten by temperatures on July 4, which was almost 1°C (1.8°F) higher than the 1979-2000 average.

Advertisement

These single days are riding part of a bigger trend. Scientists have forecasted that 2023 is likely to see the hottest global surface temperatures in recorded history. Moreover, there's a good chance we'll see record-smashing temperatures in 2024 too if current trajectories are anything to go by.

Climate scientists and activists often talk of “keeping 1.5°C alive,” expressing hope that the world can take enough action to stay well below the 2°C threshold. While this weekend’s high global temperatures don’t mean that dream is dead, it should provide a worrying wake-up call to where we might be heading. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureclimate
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • global warming,

  • climate,

  • paris agreement,

  • 2C limit,

  • 1.5C,

  • climate crisis,

  • global average temperature

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Weird Sea Creatures Hold Medicine's Future, But We Risk Wiping Them OutColorful red finger sponge and brown tube sponges on Belize reef
natureanimals

Weird Sea Creatures Hold Medicine's Future, But We Risk Wiping Them Out

clock1 hour ago
Ancient Crocodile Relatives Reveal Surprisingly Diverse And Complex Evolutionary PastLarge crocodile with its mouth open.
natureanimals

Ancient Crocodile Relatives Reveal Surprisingly Diverse And Complex Evolutionary Past

clock1 hour ago
Earth’s Axis May Be Shifting – And The Culprit Probably Isn’t What You’d Expectgroundwater depletion from irrigation shifting Earth's axis
natureplanet earth

Earth’s Axis May Be Shifting – And The Culprit Probably Isn’t What You’d Expect

clock1 hour ago