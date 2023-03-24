Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment

Frozen Bubbles Form In Canada’s Abraham Lake

Like many lakes around the world, Abraham Lake emits methane gas. In winter, however, a spectacular phenomenon occurs.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

clockPublished
When methane is released from decaying organic matter at the bottom of Abraham Lake in Canada, bubbles are released

When methane is released from decaying organic matter at the bottom of the lake, bubbles are released. Image credit: CoolPhoto2/Shutterstock.com 

This article first appeared in Issue 6 of our free digital magazine CURIOUS

If you can brave the freezing temperatures of Abraham Lake in January, you’ll be rewarded with one of nature’s great curiosities as you walk above thousands of frozen bubbles. The diaphanous spheres are beautiful, but they also pack a punch, formed from a highly flammable and potent form of greenhouse gas.

Advertisement

The bubbles of methane form on the bed of the lake where microbes feed on decomposing organic matter, like dead animals and plants, releasing gases. Methane doesn’t like to stay trapped in water, so it forms bubbles that float to the surface. In summer, they are released, contributing to Earth’s methane emissions, but in winter they can get trapped on their way to the surface.

If you’re a smoker, it’s worth noting that hanging around with open flames anywhere there’s methane is a bad idea. There are some cool videos online that demonstrate what can happen when these frozen bubbles release their methane burps in the presence of fire, so leave your lighters at home.

Related Stories
boook svgAncient Bison Found In Permafrost Is So Well Preserved Scientists Want To Clone It
boook svg1,700 Tons Of DDT Dumped In The Ocean Isn’t Breaking Down
boook svgTrinitite Is Atomic Rock Forged By The Fireballs Of Nuclear Bombs

The bubbles eventually go out without much of a bang when the temperature warms in spring and the ice melts. Provided no unsuspecting passersby have chosen the moment of melt to light up a cigar, the gas will seep silently out of the ice and into the atmosphere. Here, they become a bit of a problem.

Subscribe to our newsletter and get every issue of CURIOUS delivered to your inbox free each month. 

Abraham Lake isn’t alone in burping out methane during its annual thawing. There are lakes all over the globe doing it, but some of the greatest concentrations of stored methane sit in Arctic ice, which is under threat from the ongoing climate crisis.

Advertisement

So, if you find yourself in Canada at this frosty time of year for the country, take a stroll across nature’s frozen lava lamp. These bubbles are a remarkable quirk of nature, and a reminder that there’s work to be done if we’re to have frozen microbe burps to admire in the future.

The best time to see the frozen bubbles is in January and February. Strolling on ice always comes with its challenges, but there are online guides to help you explore safely. 

CURIOUS is a digital magazine from IFLScience featuring interviews, experts, deep dives, fun facts, news, book excerpts, and much more. Issue 8 is OUT NOW.

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • bubbles,

  • methane,

  • environment,

  • lake,

  • weird and wonderful


nature

More Nature Stories

Ancient Bison Found In Permafrost Is So Well Preserved Scientists Want To Clone ItBison head on a lab table with researchers in white lab coats and masks in the background.
natureanimals

Ancient Bison Found In Permafrost Is So Well Preserved Scientists Want To Clone It

clockMar 24 2023
1,700 Tons Of DDT Dumped In The Ocean Isn’t Breaking DownDDT la ocean
natureenvironment

1,700 Tons Of DDT Dumped In The Ocean Isn’t Breaking Down

clockMar 24 2023
Trinitite Is Atomic Rock Forged By The Fireballs Of Nuclear BombsTrinitite, green atomic mineral rock created by Trinity nuclear bomb blast
natureNature

Trinitite Is Atomic Rock Forged By The Fireballs Of Nuclear Bombs

clockMar 24 2023