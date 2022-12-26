Why Do Humans Keep Inventing The Supernatural? Find Out In Issue 6 Of CURIOUS – Out Now

The latest issue of IFLScience’s free digital magazine CURIOUS is out now, bringing you science highlights for the month plus deep dives into intriguing topics, interviews, exclusives, diary dates, and explanations for some of Earth’s most perplexing natural phenomena and landscapes.

Join us as we put curious questions to top experts, share excerpts from the latest science books, and tackle some of the most challenging topics across science. Are you CURIOUS? Find out what to expect from Issue 6 January 2023 below, which you can read for free here.

In This Issue…

OUR COVER STORY

Why Do Humans Keep Inventing The Supernatural?

Most cultures throughout history have invented the supernatural, and just as many have argued it doesn't exist. So, why do we keep returning to it? James Felton investigates.

DEEP DIVE

How Do We Know Astrology Isn’t Real?

Astrology isn't just implausible, it's been scientifically tested many times despite the slipperiness of adherents' claims, and it seldom performs well, Stephen Luntz writes.

WE HAVE QUESTIONS

Where Is The Best Place To Wait Out The Zombie Apocalypse?

The living dead have to be intact to be a threat, so where's the best place to wait it out? We're not taking any chances with 2023, so Rachael Funnell gets advice from the folks over at the Institute of Human Anatomy, you know, just in case. It's best to be prepared!

WHERE ON EARTH

Frozen Bubbles Form In Canada's Abraham Lake

Flammable ice pancakes await you if you can brave the freezing temperatures at Abraham Lake in January. The bizarre natural phenomenon turns the waters into an icy lava lamp.

EXCLUSIVE: MEET THE AUTHOR AND BOOK EXCERPT

Meet xkcd cartoonist, science communicator, and author Randall Munroe, who discusses his latest book, What If? 2. Get a sneak peek at an excerpt where Munroe ponders the burning question: How many pigeons would it require to lift the average person and a launch chair to the height of Australia’s Q1 skyscraper?

Plus: News, diary dates, what to see, watch, and read this month, and much more.

Read issue 6 of IFLScience's free digital magazine CURIOUS – out now!

CURIOUS is the perfect read if you’re after a more relaxed form of scientific exploration to savor at your leisure. If you’re subscribed to our newsletter, you can get it delivered straight to your inbox for free. Plus, you can even download a PDF for offline reading, meaning you can always have the latest issue to hand to spice up that daily commute.

