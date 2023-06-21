healthHealth and Medicine

Common Medical Myths And Misunderstandings

This eBook forms part of the IFLScience exciting editorial calendar for 2023.

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology

Dr. Russell Moul

Science Writer

Russell is a Science Writer with IFLScience and has a PhD in the History of Science, Medicine and Technology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Science Writer

clockPublished
ebook, medical myths, black and green lines may photos in circles, tractors, woman detox, hands, tampon, mask woman, shower

From tampons causing toxic shock to the need to detox your body, the science world is full of medical myths. 

Image credit: ©IFLScience/ James Rodrigues.

Medicine has advanced in leaps and bounds over the last few centuries. However, the past has been littered with myths and misunderstandings surrounding the way our bodies and treatments work.

Come along on a journey as we explore remarkable, unfounded theories of the past and present, why people may believe these intriguing myths, and the science that has debunked them.

Download this eBook to learn more about:

  • Why people believe in conspiracy theories
  • Interesting past science beliefs that have now been debunked
  • Myths that people may believe now and how science has exposed them


ARTICLE POSTED IN

healthHealth and Medicine
  • tag

  • mortality,

  • placebo effect,

  • urine,

  • myth,

  • medical,

  • conspiracies,

  • detox,

  • conspiracies theory,

  • tampons,

  • covid 19 infection,

  • covid,

  • myth busting,

  • arthiritis

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News
health

More Health and Medicine Stories

Tori Bowie Died From Eclampsia: What Is This Serious Pregnancy Complication?Women's 200m podium with Tori BOWIE (USA) bronze medalist during the 2016 Olympics Athletics held at the Olympic Stadium
healthmedicine

Tori Bowie Died From Eclampsia: What Is This Serious Pregnancy Complication?

clockJun 21 2023
An Awful Lot Of Hauntings Can Be Attributed To Carbon Monoxide PoisoningA man standing in an ominous corridor.
healthHealth and Medicine

An Awful Lot Of Hauntings Can Be Attributed To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

clockJun 20 2023
share540
Just One Protein Is All That's Needed To Spark Huntington's Disease3d rendering of dorsal striatum neurons with inclusions characteristic of Huntington's disease
healthneuroscience

Just One Protein Is All That's Needed To Spark Huntington's Disease

clockJun 20 2023
comments1
share71