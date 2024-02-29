Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

China Claims It's Successfully Cloned Tibetan Goats For The First Time

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

China Claims It's Successfully Cloned Tibetan Goats For The First Time

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

China Claims It's Successfully Cloned Tibetan Goats For The First Time

No kidding.

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Maddy Chapman
author

Maddy Chapman

Editor & Writer

Maddy is a Editor and Writer at IFLScience, with a degree in biochemistry from the University of York.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share98Shares
Grazing sheep and goats in the Tibetan landscape with mountain and beautiful sky.

Grazing goats are a common sight in the beautiful Tibetan landscape.

Image credit: Dmitry Pichugin/Shutterstock.com

Scientists in China have successfully cloned two Tibetan goats for the very first time, according to Chinese media. It is hoped the feat will help to support wider breeding efforts of the animal breed, which is prized for its luscious cashmere wool.

The pair were recently born in Qinghai, a province of northwest China that borders Tibet. The cloned goats were created by a team of researchers at Northwest A&F University using somatic cell cloning, CCTV reports.

Advertisement

"Two cloned goats have been born in Qinghai. The firstborn weighed 3.4 kilograms [7.4 pounds] and is healthy," Su Jianmin, the chief scientist leading the cloning program, told Xinhua news agency. 

Other than this, details about the project are skimp and it’s not clear whether the findings will be published in a peer-reviewed journal. Chinese state media did, however, release a video of the adorable cloned kid with its mother.

Somatic cell cloning involves inserting the nucleus of a somatic cell (any cell other than a sperm or egg cell) into an egg cell that has been stripped of its nuclei. The reconstructed cell can then be stimulated to undergo cell division and develop into a fully-fledged organism that is genetically identical to the donor of the somatic cell nucleus.

Advertisement

The same technique has previously been used to clone numerous species of mammal, including “Dolly the sheep”, as well as mice, ferrets, rabbits, dogs, pigs, goats, cows, and the ill-fated Pyrenean ibex. It’s even been used to clone a similar breed to the Tibetan goat, known as the Himalayan goat, native to the mountains of Kashmir.

In recent times, China has become somewhat of a pioneer in this field. Earlier this year, Chinese researchers published a study that demonstrated how they successfully cloned a rhesus monkey using somatic cell nuclear transfer. His name is “ReTro”, named after one of the techniques used in his creation: trophoblast replacement.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • China,

  • cloning,

  • clone,

  • goats,

  • somatic-cell nuclear transfer

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

World-First Bans On Octopus Farming Are Being Considered By Some US StatesOctopus seen from below, swimming in a sun-lit blue ocean, squirting black ink
natureanimals

World-First Bans On Octopus Farming Are Being Considered By Some US States

clock3 hours ago
share17
Cats Like Playing Fetch Too – But They Make The RulesBlack cat playing fetch
natureanimals

Cats Like Playing Fetch Too – But They Make The Rules

clock4 hours ago
share1
Why You Shouldn't Return Beached Dolphins To The Sea And What To Do If You Find OneDolphin on a sandy beach stranded with a white wet towel over the top of its body being put in place by a figure.
natureanimals

Why You Shouldn't Return Beached Dolphins To The Sea And What To Do If You Find One

clock4 hours ago
share58