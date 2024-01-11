Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Amasia And Aurica: Behold The Possible Supercontinents Of Earth's Future

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

Amasia And Aurica: Behold The Possible Supercontinents Of Earth's Future

What's the weather going to be like on Amasia in 200 million years?

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

Edited by Laura Simmons

share17Shares
Taken by NASA in 1972, the iconic "Blue Marble" photograph shows the Earth as it currently looks.

Taken by NASA in 1972, the iconic "Blue Marble" photograph shows the Earth as it currently looks. Pretty, isn't it?

Image credit: NASA/Apollo 17 crew

A mere 200 million years ago, the supercontinent of Pangea split apart and created the continents we see on Earth today, separated by vast oceans. It’s easy to think these mighty landmasses are here to stay, but it’s likely that another supercontinent will grace our planet in the future. 

It’s very hard to predict what this supercontinent might look like, but scientists suspect that all the continents except Antarctica could join together around the north pole around 200 million years from now, forming the new supercontinent "Amasia".

Advertisement

Alternatively, all the continents might come together around the equator in about 250 million years, a theoretical supercontinent called "Aurica".

Depending on which of these scenarios actually occurs, the global climate of Earth will be very, very different. In 2020, scientists at Columbia University's Earth Institute showed what the climate of potential supercontinents might look like in the deep future. Their study was presented online at the meeting of the American Geophysical Union in December 2020.

Global Map showing how land could be distributed in the Aurica supercontinent (top) versus Amasia. The future land configurations are shown in gray, with modern-day outlines of the continents for comparison.
How land could be distributed in the Aurica supercontinent (top) versus Amasia. The future land configurations are shown in gray, with modern-day outlines of the continents for comparison.
Image credit: Way et al. 2020


Under the Amasia scenario, where the land is gathered at the north pole, the whole planet will enter an Ice Age. The Earth’s current set-up allows heat to transfer from the equator to the poles through winds and ocean currents, but without any land in the way, the heat is not easily transferred to the poles. In turn, the poles would be significantly colder and covered in ice all year round.

Furthermore, the increase in ice sheets would also act a bit like a mirror and reflect sunlight back out of the atmosphere, known as ice-albedo feedback, making the planet even cooler. 

Advertisement

With Amasia, "you get a lot more snowfall," Dr Michael Way, lead researcher and a physicist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies, an affiliate of Columbia University’s Earth Institute, said in a statement.

"You get ice sheets, and you get this very effective ice-albedo feedback, which tends to lower the temperature of the planet," noted Dr Way.

In the Aurica scenario, it would be a very different picture. The land gathered closer to the equator would absorb the stronger sunlight there, leading to higher temperatures. This effect would also be amplified by the absence of polar ice caps, which reflect heat out of Earth's atmosphere. The result would be a landmass that perhaps looks like the beaches of South America with drier inlands. 

The modeling also indicated that liquid water would exist on around 60 percent of Amasia's land, as opposed to 99.8 percent of Aurica's. The researchers say this insight could help to inform astronomers when looking for potentially habitable planets in our galaxy that can harbor liquid water.

Advertisement

An earlier version of this article was published in January 2021.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • geology,

  • continents,

  • Asia,

  • America,

  • planet earth,

  • pangea,

  • supercontinents,

  • tectonic plate

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Dates Back 45 Million Years Before First DinosaursThe oldest piece of fossilized skin ever found (top left) compared with imprints made by the skin of other animals from the same period in the same exceptional cave.
natureanimals

Oldest Known Fossilized Skin Dates Back 45 Million Years Before First Dinosaurs

clock1 hour ago
share13
Closest Known Relative Of T. Rex Discovered From 72 Million-Year-Old SkullThe teeth of Tyrannosaurus mcraeensis, the closest relative to T. rex ever found, and paleoart depicting the dinosaur.
natureanimals

Closest Known Relative Of T. Rex Discovered From 72 Million-Year-Old Skull

clock1 hour ago
share1
Drone Footage Reveals Humpback Whale With A Back Injury Off The Coast Of MexicoDrone shot of a humpback whale with a broken back swimming on the surface of the sea.
natureanimals

Drone Footage Reveals Humpback Whale With A Back Injury Off The Coast Of Mexico

clock1 hour ago