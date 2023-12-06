Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Zaps From Electric Eels Might Transfer DNA To Other Animals"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

Zaps From Electric Eels Might Transfer DNA To Other Animals

You could say this was a... shocking discovery.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Editorial Assistant

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Editorial Assistant

share14Shares
close up of electric eel

Electric eels can discharge up to 860 volts – ouch.

Image credit: SNAPSY/Shutterstock.com

Pain might be the first thing you associate with a shock from an electric eel, but it turns out there could be more to it than that. A new study has found that electric eels can discharge enough electricity that nearby fish larvae can end up with genetic modifications.

This is thought to be the first time this mechanism of gene transfer, electroporation, has been seen in nature. Used frequently in the lab, electroporation is often used to transform bacteria and yeast; the electric field opens up tiny pores in cell membranes, which allows DNA to move in.

Advertisement

Researchers theorized that in a natural setting where electricity is present, like a river with electric eels, it could affect the cells and therefore DNA of nearby organisms. 

"I realized that electric eels in the Amazon River could well act as a power source, organisms living in the surrounding area could act as recipient cells, and environmental DNA fragments released into the water would become foreign genes, causing genetic recombination in the surrounding organisms because of electric discharge,” explained Atsuo Iida, who co-led the research, in a statement.

To test their hypothesis, the team placed young zebrafish in a tank of water with a DNA solution. To ensure they could detect if this DNA was taken up, it encoded green fluorescent protein (GFP), a protein that is pretty much what it says on the tin when observed under a microscope. They then introduced an electric eel to the tank and, by giving it a bit of food, caused it to discharge electricity.

Analyzing the zebrafish larvae under the microscope revealed that 5 percent of them showed green fluorescence, suggesting the DNA solution in the water had been taken up by the fish. The researchers attributed this to the electricity produced by the eels and believe this demonstrates they could affect the genetics of nearby organisms in their natural environment, too.

close up of a zebrafish larvae with a few spots of bright green
The presence of GFP in some of the zebrafish larvae indicates electroporation may have occurred.
Image credit: Shintaro Sakaki


“This indicates that the discharge from the electric eel promoted gene transfer to the cells, even though eels have different shapes of pulse and unstable voltage compared to machines usually used in electroporation,” said Iida. "Electric eels and other organisms that generate electricity could affect genetic modification in nature."

Iida also expressed hope that this was only the beginning of electric field research in living organisms. “I believe that attempts to discover new biological phenomena based on such 'unexpected' and 'outside-the-box' ideas will enlighten the world about the complexities of living organisms and trigger breakthroughs in the future,” the researcher concluded.

The study is published in PeerJ.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • DNA,

  • animals,

  • electricity,

  • zebrafish,

  • gene transfer,

  • electric eels,

  • electroporation

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Vampire Finches Live On Wolf Island And Have A Very Strange Dietvampire finch
natureanimals

Vampire Finches Live On Wolf Island And Have A Very Strange Diet

clock2 hours ago
share6
The “Age Of Snakes” – How Dinosaur Mass Extinction Let Snakes Feast On New Diverse Dietsyellow and black snake with its mouth wide open coiled up on a branch against a green backdrop
natureanimals

The “Age Of Snakes” – How Dinosaur Mass Extinction Let Snakes Feast On New Diverse Diets

clock3 hours ago
share1
The Likely Site Of Earth’s Most Recent Large Impact Crater Has Been FoundEjecta gravel in an outcrop about 60 kilometers west-northwest of the impact site in Laos that spread tectites over four continents.
natureplanet earth

The Likely Site Of Earth’s Most Recent Large Impact Crater Has Been Found

clock3 hours ago
share1