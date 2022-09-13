Advertisement

natureNature

“Striking” Zebrafish Embryo Video Wins Nikon Small World In Motion 2022 Competition

Time to take a trip down the microscope.

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

clockSep 13 2022, 14:27 UTC
A Zebrafish embryo showed in blue cells, with green organ cells travelling down the middle.
First Place. Image credit: Dr. Eduardo E. Zattara, SWIM 2022

The 12th Nikon Small World in Motion competition saw hundreds of entries from all over the world. A sister to the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, both reward skill and excellence in video and photography under the microscope. 

The video portion encompasses any movie or digital time-lapse photography taken through the microscope, opening up new ideas to the audience and, of course, impressing the panel of judges. The entries are judged on originality, technical skill, informational content, and visual impact.  

Advertisement

This year's winner is Dr Eduardo E. Zattara for his incredible time-lapse of neural crest cells migrating in a zebrafish embryo, which you can check out below. Highlighting the dynamic study of evolutionary developmental biology, sensory organ progenitors (colored in green) migrate along the lateral line of the zebrafish embryo. The orange cells, melanocytes, also move to reach their final positions below the zebrafish’s skin. 

“This recording came out very clean and required almost no post-processing. It is an astonishing display of the dynamics of neural crest cell migration,” said Zattara in a statement seen by IFLScience.

“The result was a video that was both biologically informative and visually striking."


Second place was awarded to Dr Christophe Letterier for his 12-hour time-lapse video of monkey cells. In the video below, you can see the plasma membrane labeled in orange and the DNA colored blue. The challenge here for Letterier, was to keep the cells alive for the time frame of the video, with closely controlled temperature and humidity as well as minimal phototoxicity from laser illumination. 


Dr Ahmet Karabulut was awarded third place for his video (below) of sea anemone neurons and stinging cells showing their dynamic processes. 


In total, five top prizes were awarded to the most impressive videos, with several others taking honorable mentions and $100 each. See the full gallery of award winners here.

natureNature
  • tag

  • video,

  • microscopy,

  • cells

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

Read IFLScience Editorial Policy
nature

More Nature Stories

Climate Crisis Is Leading To "Uncharted Territory Of Destruction," Says New UN ReportA kangaroo surrounded by burned trees in the aftermath of the Australia wildfires 2019-2020.
natureclimate

Climate Crisis Is Leading To "Uncharted Territory Of Destruction," Says New UN Report

clockSep 13 2022
“Velociraptors Of The Sea” Show Off Synchronized Hunting Techniques In Incredible Videokiller whale group hunt
natureanimals

“Velociraptors Of The Sea” Show Off Synchronized Hunting Techniques In Incredible Video

clockSep 13 2022
The Green King? King Charles' Long History Of Environmentalism Could Be VitalPrince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall greet schoolchildren holding flags after the fifth session of the National Assembly For Wales is opened.
natureenvironment

The Green King? King Charles' Long History Of Environmentalism Could Be Vital

clockSep 13 2022