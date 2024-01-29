Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

World’s First Black Tiger Safari Is Set To Open In India

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

World’s First Black Tiger Safari Is Set To Open In India

These pseudomelanistic tigers occur in unusually high numbers in one region of India.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Francesca Benson

comments1Comment
Big tiger with enlarged black stripes across its body. Walking on a dirt area.

Would you go and see the ultra-rare black tigers of India?

Image Credit: PROMIT MUKHERJEE/Shutterstock 

If you’ve ever dreamed of going on safari to see Africa’s big five, allow us to present a different kind of opportunity. The government in the Indian state of Odisha has announced the world’s first black tiger safari in a bid to provide tourists with a chance to catch a glimpse of the only black tigers in the world.

Black (or pseudomelanistic) tigers have been reported in the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) since the middle of the 1970s and the area is believed to be the only habitat for these specific tigers across the world. They are not a separate species, but rather Bengal tigers (Panthera tigris tigris) with a genetic mutation.  

Advertisement

The new safari is to be located near Baripada in the Mayurbhanj district of the state, according to an announcement on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) by the Chief Minister of the Odisha Government, Naveen Patnaik. This is just 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) away from the STR. The new area is approximately 200 hectares and is adjacent to National Highway 18, according to Indian Express

According to Scientific American, one in three tigers in the STR are black. These tigers are a result of a genetic mutation that typically causes the animal to become black due to the excess of the pigment melanin in their cells. Melanistic animals (such as lynx and seals) have been seen, as well as the opposite effect known as albinism, and even leucitic animals, which all show variation in color patterns because of genetic differences in melanin quantities. 

Advertisement

Technically, the tigers of the STP are what is known as pseudomelanistic, with a variation in their coat that causes their stripes to be unusually large or even merged. In 2021, a paper traced the mutation to a single gene called Transmembrane Aminopeptidase Q or taqpep that was present in 10 out of 12 of the tigers tested in the study. None of the 395 tigers that lived outside the STR had a single copy of the gene mutation, suggesting that this population did not breed with tigers outside of their range. This is what is known as an autosomal recessive trait. 

On the left a typical bengal tiger on the right an tiger showing the black pattern of the pseudomelanistic gene.
While not totally black the pseudomelanstic tiger is clearly different from a typical individual without the gene mutation.
Sagar, V., et al (2021) PNAS CC BY 4.0


According to the paper, this could suggest not a chance to see an ultra-rare black tiger but an indicator of a bigger problem - inbreeding due to low population diversity likely caused in this species by habitat fragmentation by humans. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • genetics,

  • animals,

  • Tigers,

  • India,

  • melanin,

  • melanism,

  • felines

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

One-Of-A-Kind "Zombie" Fern Can Reanimate Dead Leaves To Feed The Rest Of The PlantTree fern leaf
natureplants

One-Of-A-Kind "Zombie" Fern Can Reanimate Dead Leaves To Feed The Rest Of The Plant

clock18 minutes ago
What Makes A Lost Continent, And How Are They Found Again?A digital image of the Earth seen from space. The centre of the planet is focused on the Atlantic. There are clouds scattered across the representation and the whole thing is floating in the blue/black void of space with white starts in the background.
natureplanet earth

What Makes A Lost Continent, And How Are They Found Again?

clock1 hour ago
World's First Animal Hybrids Were Created By Ancient Mesopotamians 4,500 Years AgoKunga bones
natureanimals

World's First Animal Hybrids Were Created By Ancient Mesopotamians 4,500 Years Ago

clock2 hours ago