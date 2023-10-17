Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Why You Should Embrace The Leaves In Your Yard This Fall"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplants
clockPUBLISHED

Why You Should Embrace The Leaves In Your Yard This Fall

Keeping the fall leaves has a whole host of benefits.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

comments1Comment
share72Shares
Leaves on a lawn

Don't bag your leaves this fall.

Image Credit: SergeyYrev/Shutterstock.com

Experts say don't get rid of those fallen leaves on your lawn this time of year, as if you remove them you will be missing out on lots of free vitamins for your soil. Leaves are full of important nutrients including nitrogen, carbon, phosphorus, and potassium. This natural fertilizer is great for your lawn and the small critters that live in your garden. 

You shouldn’t abandon your grass completely, as a layer of dead leaves that is too thick will block the light levels, killing the grass underneath. Instead, you should aim for a thin layer, and consider cutting them up with a lawn mower into a mulch so they decompose more quickly. The mulch layer can even prevent weeds from growing and improve drainage. 

Advertisement

"Those nutrients are being returned to the soil," Susan Barton, a professor and extension specialist in landscape horticulture at the University of Delaware, told NPR. "But probably even more important than that, it's the organic matter. It's the fact that you've got this tissue that then eventually decomposes and improves the soil health."

By keeping the leaves you’ll also be doing the wildlife a favor too. Invertebrates like spiders and worms will all benefit from a habitat of damp leaves, in turn providing a meal for those higher up the food chain, including bats and birds. The natural fertilizer that these leaves create will also cut down on the need for chemical pesticides and fertilizers, further benefiting the insect populations, especially pollinators such as bees. Depending on where you live, you may even be benefiting animals like box turtles and chipmunks too. 

boook svg

Related Stories

Sharks Are So Old They've Been Around The Galaxy Twice (So Far)arrow
Ants Found Tangled Up In Plastic Pollution For The First Timearrow
"Survival Of The Fittest" May Also Apply To Non-Living Thingsarrow

By not bagging the leaves, you’ll also be cutting down on waste. Every year, 8 million tonnes of leaves end up in landfill, with yard debris responsible for 13 percent of all solid waste in the US. If you do want to collect them, pile them around the base of trees and shrubs. 

"Leaves in the forest provide about 50 to 80 percent of the nutrients that trees receive. No one is going into the forest to clean the leaves. On top of that, leaves protect the levels of moisture that reach the trees and also regulate the soil temperature. So they're like gold for trees," Melissa Hopkins of the National Audubon Society told NPR in 2011.

Advertisement

This is part of a bigger move towards sustainability and getting people to look at leaves as a natural resource rather than an inconvenience. 

As summarized by National Wildlife Federation Naturalist David Mizejewski in 2020: “Fallen leaves offer a double benefit. Leaves form a natural mulch that helps suppress weeds and at the same time fertilizes the soil as it breaks down. Why spend money on mulch and fertilizer when you can make your own?” 

An earlier version of this article was published in October 2022.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplants
  • tag

  • plants,

  • autumn,

  • fall

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Sharks Are So Old They've Been Around The Galaxy Twice (So Far)A shark against a space background.
natureanimals

Sharks Are So Old They've Been Around The Galaxy Twice (So Far)

clock41 minutes ago
Ants Found Tangled Up In Plastic Pollution For The First TimeA Lasius grandis ant entangled in a synthetic fibre under a microscope
natureenvironment

Ants Found Tangled Up In Plastic Pollution For The First Time

clock1 hour ago
"Survival Of The Fittest" May Also Apply To Non-Living ThingsThe way spiral galaxies form out of chaos is an example of evolution without life according to a new theory that finds commonalities between living and non-living evolution
natureNature

"Survival Of The Fittest" May Also Apply To Non-Living Things

clock1 hour ago