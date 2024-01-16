Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Why Did “Steam” Appear Over the Chicago River In Freezing Temperatures?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Why Did “Steam” Appear Over the Chicago River In Freezing Temperatures?

It’s more like fog than actual steam or smoke.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Francesca Benson

Wispy cloud of fog are seen about the sea. In the distance a container ship.

Sea smoke like this has been seen in Chicago, making people perplexed about its formation.

Image Credit: Matthew Breiter/Shutterstock.com

In the last few days, arctic air has brought below-freezing temperatures across many parts of the US, including Chicago and Lake Michigan. There, people noticed a very peculiar phenomenon: "Steam" appeared to form above the Chicago River and the lake. Prompting many to ask (maybe in the style of 4 Non Blondes): what’s going on?

The first thing to say is that it is not steam. Steam is water vapor released when water is heated. What you are seeing is indeed water vapor – but we ought to be pedantic about its formation. The phenomenon you are seeing is closer to seeing one’s breath on a cold day. You probably wouldn’t describe yourself as steaming.

Advertisement

Smoke on the Water

Watching the video (or if you are in Chicago or somewhere with equally cold weather and flowing water), you are witnessing water vapor condensing over the surface of the water. This has been previously called sea smoke, but it is a lot more similar to fog than anything else.

It forms due to the temperature difference between the cold air and the warmer water. At the boundary between the two, a thin layer of air forms, and in it there is some water vapor. Warm air rises, and the water vapor, suddenly in contact with colder air, condenses into fog in wispy structures across rivers, seas, and lakes.

The best conditions happen when there is a big difference in temperature between the air and the water, like in Chicago right now. And it is easier when there’s little wind so that the condensation has time to take place and it is not immediately blown away.

A More Technical Science Lesson Is Dew

So why do you need those conditions for the formation of sea smoke? That has to do with the dew point. The amount of water vapor needed to saturate a certain volume of air depends on the temperature. The cooler it is, the easier is to get to the dew point. Beyond that, water vapor starts to condense. At high altitudes, we call this condensation clouds. At ground level, we call it fog.

Fog and sea smoke are related, but fog forms in the opposite way – warm air over cold water. Another similar phenomenon to sea smoke is the sublimation of ice when in direct sunlight.

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current.  

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • steam,

  • environment,

  • fog,

  • weird and wonderful,

  • sea smoke,

  • dew point

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

"World's Oldest Dog" Temporarily Stripped Of Title Amid Controversial ClaimsA dog collecting its "world's oldest dog" certificate.
natureanimals

"World's Oldest Dog" Temporarily Stripped Of Title Amid Controversial Claims

clock39 minutes ago
Siberia's Explosive Craters Are Forged By Deep Geological Forces, New Study ClaimsA crew of people gather around a recently formed crater in Russia's Yamal Peninsula in June 2015.
natureplanet earth

Siberia's Explosive Craters Are Forged By Deep Geological Forces, New Study Claims

clock44 minutes ago
The Indian Tectonic Plate Might Be Splitting In Two, Just Like Africamap showing the Indian tectonic plate
natureplanet earth

The Indian Tectonic Plate Might Be Splitting In Two, Just Like Africa

clock1 hour ago
share26