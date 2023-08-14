Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

You can also addnewsletters@iflscience.comto your safe senders list to ensure you never miss a message from us.

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Where Is The World's Biggest Wind Turbine?"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureenvironment
clockPUBLISHED

Where Is The World's Biggest Wind Turbine?

It has a mind-blowing diameter of 260 meters (853 feet).

author

Tom Hale

author

Tom Hale

Senior Journalist

Tom is a writer in London with a Master's degree in Journalism whose editorial work covers anything from health and the environment to technology and archaeology.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Journalist

A large offshore wind turbine farm in China.

The world's largest turbine is similar to the one pictured here, from the MySE series, designed and produced by Mingyang Smart Energy.

 Image credit: Mingyang Smart Energy

China has proved to be one of the planet’s strongest trailblazers in the field of wind energy (while simultaneously doubling down on its massive reliance on coal, the most polluting of all fossil fuels). The East Asian giant host the world’s largest wind turbine, as well as the world's largest wind farm complex, but it’s not the only beholder of wind energy records.

Where is the world's biggest wind turbine?

The largest wind turbine can be found off the coast of China’s Fujian Province in the Taiwan Strait. Known as the MingYang Smart Energy (MySE) 16-260 turbine, its central rotator hub stands at a height of 152 meters (500 feet) tall, with each single blade measuring 123 meters (403 feet) – the length of two football fields. Combining the rotor hub and its two blades, the turbine has a total diameter of 260 meters (853 feet).

Advertisement

With each sweep of its massive blades, an area of 50,000 square meters (nearly 540,000 square feet) is covered. This captures a huge amount of energy. The giant turbine was fully installed in July 2023 and is set to generate 66 million kWh of clean electricity each year, enough to meet the annual needs of 36,000 households. 

boook svg

Related Stories

The Driest Place On Earth Probably Isn't Where You Expectarrow
Watch A Humpback Whale “Tail Sailing” In Incredible Videoarrow
Brain Circuit For Male Libido Identified In Mice, And Humans Might Have One Tooarrow

The MySE 16-260's debut in July 2023 reportedly knocked off the previous record-holder by 8 meters (26 feet), which was set by China just weeks before. 

Prior to this, the record-holder of the largest wind turbine in operation was the General Electric Haliade-X, which swirls near the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Built in October 2019, this behemoth has a rotor diameter of 220 meters (721 feet).

Where is the world's biggest wind farm?

The largest wind farm complex is also in China, known as the Gansu Wind Farm Project or the Jiuquan Wind Power Base. Located in desert areas of Gansu province in Northwest China, it reportedly plans to house 7,000 wind turbines. Strictly speaking, however, the Gansu Wind Farm Project is a complex of multiple different wind farms. It sits on the outskirts of the Gobi desert, an arid plain of land that sees some of the strongest and most prevailing winds in China. 

In terms of the largest single offshore wind farm, that record is currently held by Hornsea 2, located in the North Sea around 89 kilometers (55.3 miles) off the coast of Yorkshire, England. It consists of 165 Siemens Gamesa 8MW turbines, which aim to generate enough energy to power more than 1.4 million homes annually in the UK.

Where is the world's biggest freshwater wind turbine?

There is also the record for the largest freshwater wind farm in the world. That record is currently in the possession of Windpark Fryslân, situated in the northern part of the Netherlands’ Ijsselmeer Lake, an inland bay that connects to the North Sea. This wind farm comprises 89 turbines and provides enough electricity for some 500,000 households each year. 

Inevitably more records to come

Bear in mind, all of these records are subject to change. As part of the push away from polluting fossil fuels, the world is massively ramping up its wind energy production and numerous large wind farm projects are in the works. Stay tuned...

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureenvironment
  • tag

  • climate change,

  • green energy,

  • wind energy,

  • China,

  • Renewable Energy,

  • environment,

  • fossil fuel,

  • wind turbine,

  • offshore wind energy

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The Driest Place On Earth Probably Isn't Where You ExpectDry Valley, Antarctica, viewed from above.
natureplanet earth

The Driest Place On Earth Probably Isn't Where You Expect

clock1 hour ago
Watch A Humpback Whale “Tail Sailing” In Incredible VideoWhale tail held out of the ocean
natureanimals

Watch A Humpback Whale “Tail Sailing” In Incredible Video

clock4 hours ago
share5
Brain Circuit For Male Libido Identified In Mice, And Humans Might Have One Tootwo harvest mice balancing on thistles sniffing each other
natureNature

Brain Circuit For Male Libido Identified In Mice, And Humans Might Have One Too

clock6 hours ago
share92