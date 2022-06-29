Advertisement

New Massive Offshore Wind Turbine Can Power A Home For 2 Days With A Single Spin

The first large-scale US offshore wind farm has just chosen this goliath as its turbines.

Jack Dunhill

Social Media Coordinator and Staff Writer

clockJun 29 2022, 12:08 UTC
Wind farm
It is the most powerful wind turbine in history. Image Credit: Riekelt Hakvoort

A new offshore wind farm will utilize some absolutely massive turbines to produce power – so massive that just one spin will power the average home for two full days. The turbines have recently been improved from the best in the world to even more so, and the development will be the US’ first utility-scale wind farm.  

Vineyard Wind, the developers of the offshore farm, recently announced they would be using the turbine manufacturer GE to produce the power, meaning the turbine of choice will be the GE Haliade-X. This turbine has a massive 13 MW capacity, which is more than double that of other turbines installed off the US coast.  

According to the manufacturer, just one spin of the massive Haliade-X is enough to power an average UK home for two days, smashing the previous record also set by GE. 

“The selection of GE as our preferred turbine supplier means that a historic American company will play a vital role in the development of the first commercial scale offshore wind power in the U.S.,” said Vineyard Wind CEO Lars Pedersen in a statement.  

“This is a huge moment not only for the future of our project, but also for the future of an industry that is poised for exponential growth in the coming decades.” 

Vineyard Wind 1 will be developed off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusettes, and should produce enough power for 400,000 homes as well as businesses in the area.  

  • clean energy

Jack is a Social Coordinator and Staff Writer for IFLScience, with a degree in Medical Genetics specializing in Immunology.

