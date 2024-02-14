Thank you!

What Is The Oral Microbiome? How Microbes In Our Mouths Affect Our Health

What Is The Oral Microbiome? How Microbes In Our Mouths Affect Our Health

PUBLISHED

What Is The Oral Microbiome? How Microbes In Our Mouths Affect Our Health

What does it mean to have a mouth full of bacteria?

Eleanor Higgs

Eleanor Higgs

Edited by Laura Simmons
More than 700 different species of bacteria live in inside your oral cavity. 

Do you really know what’s going on in your mouth? The oral microbiome refers to the microorganisms living in the human oral cavity. While some of them can offer a positive or neutral benefit to human health, others can cause diseases within the mouth and even have a wider impact on human health beyond. We spoke to Martijn Verhulst, Medical Liaison Manager, Medical Affairs at Sunstar to find out just what it means to have a mouth full of bacteria. 

“The oral microbiome refers to all the microorganisms, their genetic information and the environment in which they interact, that's the mouth," explains Verhulst. 

The mouth is home to the second most diverse microbial community after the gut with more than 700 species of bacteria that live on the tissues present within, be that the hard surfaces of the teeth or the soft tissues of the tongue or the oral mucosa. Moreover this collection of microorganisms is unique to the individual. 

“Every single person also has a unique microbiome, the variation between people is even so distinct and so large that researchers believe that the microbiome can even be used as a unique microbial fingerprint like the ones on your hands,” continues Verhulst. 

Letting your oral hygiene slip can contribute to these bad bacteria spreading through the body with links between the microbiome and diseases like Alzheimer's, cardiovascular problems, and even arthritis. A 2017 study found links between periodontal disease and increased risk of different cancers. Keeping your mouth healthy with regular brushing and flossing can help reduce the chances of your bacteria spreading. 

“You need a mouth full of bacteria. However, the crucial part is to keep these bacteria in a healthy balance, and this balance is what we call symbiosis.”

According to a 2016 paper, we are not distinct from our microbiome but together we form a "super organism", with the microbiomes present both in our guts and in our mouths playing a role in those areas, but also in our overall health.

Verhulst says, “In a symbiotic state, the microorganisms in your mouth, they fine tune your immune system, they keep your mucosa in a healthy state, they are involved in the digestion of food, and are crucial for maintaining health." 

Research is continually advancing in this field, with what Verhulst describes as a "paradigm shift" – from looking at the microbiomes individually, to looking at the oral microbiome as an integral part of the rest of the body and the role it has to play in different diseases. 

The content of this article is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of qualified health providers with questions you may have regarding medical conditions.  

