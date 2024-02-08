Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Is A Baby Anteater Called?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Is A Baby Anteater Called?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureanimals
clockPUBLISHED

What Is A Baby Anteater Called?

The ant-icipation is killing us.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Digital Content Creator

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Creator

Edited by Laura Simmons

share100Shares
Giant Anteater with pup on the back. The mothers head is raised on a background of grass and plants.

No teeth, long snouts, and majestic tails: the adults have it all, but what do you call a baby anteater?

Image credit: Lucas Leuzinger/Shutterstock.com

Take a trip with me, if you will, down through Central and South America to the home of the giant anteater. These large and honestly quite ridiculous-looking animals are spread throughout this area, from Honduras down into Bolivia, Paraguay, and northern Argentina. While their long snoots and funky appearance makes them popular, just what do you call an anteater baby?

Anteaters are in the suborder Vermilingua, which consists of four species of anteaters that all eat insects through a long thin snout – in fact, none of the four species have any teeth. The four species are the giant anteater (Myrmecophaga tridactyla) which is probably the best known; the northern (Tamandua mexicana) and southern tamanduas (Tamandua tetradactyla), the latter of which is also called the lesser anteater; and the silky anteater (Cyclopes didactylus), which may not be just one species after all. 

Advertisement

While the three former belong to the family Myrmecophagidae, which means “ant-eating” in Latin, the last species, which is the smallest, belongs to its own family, Cyclopedidae.


What are baby anteaters called?

Giant anteaters are typically solitary and only come together to breed in the mating season. The offspring are called pups and will stay with their mothers until they are fully grown at around the age of 2 years, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. Baby anteaters can often be seen hitching a ride on their mothers' backs through the grassland. 

What do baby anteaters look like?

Fully grown giant anteaters can reach over 2 meters long (8 feet) from the tip of that long snout to the end of their bushy tail. Baby anteaters are mini versions of their parents. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland writes that they are born with their eyes closed, which open about six days later, and with all their gray and black fur. Their tails are around 20 centimeters (7.8 inches) long, with the body only a bit longer at 33 centimeters (12.9 inches)

Small grey and black anteater pup clings to it's mothers back
All together now.... awwwwww!
Image credit: belizar/Shutterstock.com


Conservation

The IUCN Red List has put giant anteaters in the Vulnerable category, as they face a major threat of habitat loss. While they can be found in rainforest, wetland, and grassland habitats, sugar cane growers sometimes burn areas of sugar cane to make harvesting easier, affecting not just the habitat but the anteaters themselves, writes National Geographic

Rewilding programs have worked hard to protect these habitats and even monitor individual animals like the albino giant anteater Alvin, to learn more about how to conserve this enigmatic species. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureanimals
  • tag

  • animals,

  • Central America,

  • conservation,

  • baby,

  • South America,

  • anteater,

  • Giant anteater

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Two New Ancient Shark Species Discovered In World's Longest Cave SystemIllustration of Glikmanius careforum and Troglocladodus trimblei
natureanimals

Two New Ancient Shark Species Discovered In World's Longest Cave System

clock1 hour ago
Why You Really Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread At The ParkA mallard duck on a snowy wall reaching forward to take some bread out of a hand with a blue sleeve
natureanimals

Why You Really Shouldn’t Feed Ducks Bread At The Park

clock2 hours ago
share150
New Deepsea Mountains Over 2,680 Meters Tall Discovered By Gravity AnomaliesThe second of four seamounts recently discovered by the team on Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) while traveling from Costa Rica to Chile stands 1,873 meters (6,145 feet) in height.
natureplanet earth

New Deepsea Mountains Over 2,680 Meters Tall Discovered By Gravity Anomalies

clock4 hours ago
share190