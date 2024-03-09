Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Are Lava Tubes And Can You Enter Them?

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

What Are Lava Tubes And Can You Enter Them?

Complete the form below to listen to the audio version of this article

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
clockPUBLISHED

What Are Lava Tubes And Can You Enter Them?

An important question given lava is a bit toasty.

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Holly Large - Editorial Assistant

Holly Large

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Holly is a graduate medical biochemist with an enthusiasm for making science interesting, fun and accessible.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Jr Copy Editor & Staff Writer

Fact Checked by Johannes Van Zijl
Johannes Van Zijl

Johannes Van Zijl

Managing Director

Johannes has a MSci in Neuroscience from King’s College London and serves as the Managing Director at IFLScience.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

share60Shares
Raufarholshellir lava cave, South Iceland

The Raufarhólshellir lava tube in Iceland.

Image credit: DanielFreyr/Shutterstock.com

You wouldn’t be alone if you hadn’t heard of a lava tube, but it turns out there’s actually quite a lot of them – so what exactly are they? And if human curiosity is getting the better of you, but you’re a bit worried about, y’know, molten lava, don’t worry: it’s long gone.

What are lava tubes?

Lava tubes are a type of natural cave, and arguably, the most badass type. That’s because they were formed by volcanic eruptions. As lava flows above the surface, its edges begin to cool and harden and eventually, this forms a crust across the molten rock below it – this will go on to form the roof of the cave.

Advertisement

Now encapsulated, the lava gets superheated, causing it to thermally erode down into the ground below. Then, when the eruption eventually ends or the lava flows elsewhere, the resulting tube is drained, leaving behind a lava cave or tube close to the surface.

Sometimes, lava tubes can refill with fresh lava after a new eruption – this has happened in Hawai’i, which also happens to be home to Kazumuru Cave, the longest lava tube in the world. If you’re planning on visiting one, we’d like to imagine you’d probably check about any impending or recent flows (unless you happen to be trapped in a disaster movie).

Can you enter them?

Given their proximity to the surface, lava tubes actually tend to have more entrances than in other types of caves. As a result, there are a whole bunch of places across the world where you can go into lava tubes that formed thousands of years ago, including Raufarhólshellir in Iceland and on Jeju Volcanic Island in South Korea. 

The United States is also home to a number of national parks with lava tubes, such as the Lava Beds National Monument and the Mojave National Preserve, both in California. The former is home to one of the more complex lava tube formations; whilst many are single tubes, the one here splits in multiple directions.

Advertisement

Lava tubes can also have a place in culture beyond visiting national parks. For example, Native Hawaiians have used the lava tubes on the islands for sourcing water, storing food, and sheltering from enemies and the elements. They’ve also been used in some ceremonies and burials and in these protected places, tourists aren’t allowed to enter. 

If you’re planning on visiting a lava tube where you can go in, check for safety information first; some places may require you to wear particular clothing in the caves, like closed-toe footwear and helmets.

All “explainer” articles are confirmed by fact checkers to be correct at time of publishing. Text, images, and links may be edited, removed, or added to at a later date to keep information current. 

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenatureplanet earth
  • tag

  • planet earth,

  • caves,

  • national parks,

  • lava tubes

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

US Lava Beds National Monument: Why Is It Geologically Significant?A satellite image of Lava Beds National Monument, featuring four of its lava flows.
natureplanet earth

US Lava Beds National Monument: Why Is It Geologically Significant?

clock5 hours ago
share69
The World’s Only Freshwater Porpoise Species Is Critically Endangered But Still SmilingYangtze finless porpoise in captivity with mouth wide open smiling at the camera. Blue water and a grey body with pink inside the mouth and little teeth visible.
natureanimals

The World’s Only Freshwater Porpoise Species Is Critically Endangered But Still Smiling

clock7 hours ago
share110
What Is The Most Endangered Marine Mammal On Earth?Photo of a vaquita
natureanimals

What Is The Most Endangered Marine Mammal On Earth?

clock7 hours ago
share190