Webcam Footage Of Storm Surge Shows The Devastating Impact Of Hurricane Ian

Footage taken from a webcam at Fort Myers, Florida, has shown the devastating impacts of the storm surge caused by Hurricane Ian.

Water levels in Florida rose to abnormal levels ahead of Hurricane Ian in what's known as a "storm surge". The surges are mainly caused by high winds pushing water towards the coast, though low pressure within the storm pulling the water up can also contribute. As well as the devastation caused by high water levels, strong winds can cause waves in the storm surge itself, causing more damage to people, sea defenses, and property.

Timelapse footage captured by Brennan Prill, reporter for Wood TV, shows some of that devastation taking place in Fort Myers during Hurricane Ian.

As well as this, a live camera placed 1.8 meters (6 feet) off the ground shows what that looked like from ground level.