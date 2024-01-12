Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

Unexplained Gamma-Ray Signal Hints At Unknown Feature Beyond Our Galaxy

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

Unexplained Gamma-Ray Signal Hints At Unknown Feature Beyond Our Galaxy

"We found a much stronger signal, and in a different part of the sky, than the one we were looking for."

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Holly Large

share1Shares
This artist’s concept shows the entire sky in gamma rays with magenta circles illustrating the uncertainty in the direction from which more high-energy gamma rays than average seem to be arriving. In this view, the plane of our galaxy runs across the middle of the map. The circles enclose regions with a 68% (inner) and a 95% chance of containing the origin of these gamma rays.

The most likely region where the excess of gamma rays comes from can be seen in purple.

Image credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center

Our solar system is not still in space; it moves around the galaxy at 370 kilometers per second (230 miles per second). This means that part of the universe looks like it is coming towards us, while the opposite side moves away from us. This effect is seen, for example, in the Cosmic Microwave Background (CMB), the light echo of the Big Bang. Researchers expected to see a similar effect if they were to look in the gamma-ray sky – but they discovered something very different.

The CMB is incredibly uniform, so the difference amounts to measuring about 0.12 percent hotter towards the constellation Leo (more microwaves than average) than on the other side of the Sky. The gamma-ray background comes from unresolved energetic events from across the universe, so it was expected that it would look roughly similar, though the difference enhanced given the fact that gamma rays are a billion times more energetic than regular light.

Advertisement

But this dipole, as it is technically called, looks nothing like that of the CMB; it is in a different place and much more intense than expected. While not matching the CMB dipole signal, it does match what has been observed for the most energetic cosmic rays.

"It is a completely serendipitous discovery," said Alexander Kashlinsky, a cosmologist at the University of Maryland and NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, in a statement. "We found a much stronger signal, and in a different part of the sky, than the one we were looking for."

Top: An all-sky map of extragalactic gamma rays in which the central plane of our galaxy, shown in dark blue where data has been removed, runs across the middle. The red dot and circles indicate the approximate direction from which more gamma rays than average seem to be arriving. Bottom: A similar all-sky map showing the distribution of ultrahigh-energy cosmic rays detected by the Pierre Auger Observatory in Argentina. Red indicates directions from which greater than average numbers of particles arrive, blue indicates directions with fewer than average. This video
This gif superimposes the Fermi map onto the cosmic ray map, illustrating the similarity of the dipole directions.
Image credit: Kashlinsky et al., 2024 and the Pierre Auger Collaboration


"We found a gamma-ray dipole, but its peak is located in the southern sky, far from the CMB's, and its magnitude is 10 times greater than what we would expect from our motion," said co-author Chris Shrader, an astrophysicist at the Catholic University of America in Washington and Goddard. "While it is not what we were looking for, we suspect it may be related to a similar feature reported for the highest-energy cosmic rays."

Ultrahigh-energy cosmic rays carry even more energy than gamma rays – a billion times more, in fact – and scientists do not know where they come from. However, there is an excess of these particles from the same region where there is an excess of gamma rays, and so researchers think that these two phenomena are related.

Advertisement

The study is published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and was recently presented at the 243rd meeting of the American Astronomical Society in New Orleans.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • cosmic rays,

  • Astronomy,

  • gamma ray,

  • Ultrahigh-energy cosmic ray

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

What Is Mach 1 and Why Does It Matter?An F/A-18 Hornet breaks the sound barrier in the skies over the Pacific Ocean, and producing localized condensation
spacephysics

What Is Mach 1 and Why Does It Matter?

clock2 hours ago
The Big Ring: Huge Celestial Structure Challenges Our Understanding Of The CosmosDots represent the giant structures of the Arc and Ring overimposed to the night sky
spaceAstronomy

The Big Ring: Huge Celestial Structure Challenges Our Understanding Of The Cosmos

clock4 hours ago
comments1
share14
Incredible Close-Up Image Of Jupiter's Swirling Clouds Looks Too Pretty To Be RealJupiter, imaged by Cassini.
spaceAstronomy

Incredible Close-Up Image Of Jupiter's Swirling Clouds Looks Too Pretty To Be Real

clock8 hours ago
comments2
share91