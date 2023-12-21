Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"NASA Releases Gorgeous Timelapse Of The Gamma-Ray Sky Over 14 Years"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
clockPUBLISHED

NASA Releases Gorgeous Timelapse Of The Gamma-Ray Sky Over 14 Years

Daily data from NASA’s Fermi Telescope produces a beautiful short movie.

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

author

Dr. Alfredo Carpineti

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Alfredo (he/him) has a PhD in Astrophysics on galaxy evolution and a Master's in Quantum Fields and Fundamental Forces.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Senior Staff Writer & Space Correspondent

Edited by Laura Simmons

share1Shares
This detailed all-sky map was produced by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope using nine years of data collected from 2008 to 2017.

Fermi's 9-year view of our galaxy and many other sources in gamma rays.

Image credit: NASA/DOE/Fermi LAT Collaboration

Gamma rays are the most powerful type of light, extremely dangerous to life forms. They can form in nuclear reactions, as well as in and around powerful astronomical events and bodies, such as black holes, pulsars, and supernovae. Studying the universe in gamma rays opens a window on these extremes and NASA’s Fermi has been doing that for a decade and a half.

The telescope scanned the whole sky every day using its Large Area Telescope (LAT) between August 2008 and August 2022. The video below shows two views used by scientists. One focuses on the plane of the Milky Way at the center, and one is made by two hemispherical views, with our galaxy at the edges. The first helps with studying what goes on nearer to home, and the other with what happens in other galaxies.

Advertisement

Variations in the intensity of the Milky Way band are usually artifacts of how data is collected, but there are things that change in the galaxy that are worth noticing. Pulsars, a particular type of pulsating neutron star, are among them. 

And there is also our Sun, seen moving about in this timelapse mostly quietly until a flare is released. The one from November 2017, the brightest we'd had in the last six years until last week, shows just how much energy these events release. Gamma rays are 100 million times more energetic than visible light. 

“One of the first things to strike your eye in the movie is a source that steadily arcs across the screen. That’s our Sun, whose apparent movement reflects Earth’s yearly orbital motion around it,” Fermi Deputy Project Scientist Judy Racusin, from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said in a statement.

Advertisement

Racusin narrates the movie, explaining the science and highlighting some of the objects seen by the telescope. The jets from supermassive black holes are among the targets when it comes to extragalactic observations, and the researchers are particularly excited when these sources change intensity.

“The variations tell us that something about these jets has changed,” Racusin said. “We routinely watch these sources and alert other telescopes, in space and on the ground, when something interesting is going on. We have to be quick to catch these flares before they fade away, and the more observations we can collect, the better we’ll be able to understand these events.”

Fermi is still going strong, so we look forward to many more years of data from the highest energies in the cosmos.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

spaceSpace and PhysicsspaceAstronomy
  • tag

  • nasa,

  • Fermi,

  • gamma rays,

  • Astronomy,

  • timelapse,

  • gamma ray telescope

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

space

More Space and Physics Stories

1.5-Billion-Pixel Image Of The Running Chicken Nebula Is AstoundingThe Running Chicken Nebula comprises several clouds, all of which we can see in this vast image from the VLT Survey Telescope (VST), hosted at ESO’s Paranal site. This 1.5-billion pixel image spans an area in the sky of about 25 full Moons. The clouds shown in wispy pink plumes are full of gas and dust, illuminated by the young and hot stars within them.
spaceAstronomy

1.5-Billion-Pixel Image Of The Running Chicken Nebula Is Astounding

clock58 minutes ago
"Impossible" Worlds Are Popping Up EverywhereAn artist render of a spherical cerlesital boy with light beams moving around it
spaceAstronomy

"Impossible" Worlds Are Popping Up Everywhere

clock3 hours ago
share5
Most Precise Measurement Of The Higgs Boson’s Mass Defines Universe’s Parametersblue and purple fractal image representing Higgs Boson particle
spacephysics

Most Precise Measurement Of The Higgs Boson’s Mass Defines Universe’s Parameters

clock8 hours ago
comments1
share32