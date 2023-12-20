Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Two New Tarantula Species Were Discovered In Ecuador And They're Not Happy About It"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
clockPUBLISHED

Two New Tarantula Species Were Discovered In Ecuador And They're Not Happy About It

While their names might be amusing, they also reflect serious threats to these species.

author

Eleanor Higgs

author

Eleanor Higgs

Creative Services Assistant

Eleanor is a content creator and social media assistant with an undergraduate degree in zoology and a master’s degree in wildlife documentary production.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Creative Services Assistant

share67Shares
Psalmopoeus satanas (left) and Psalmopoeus chronoarachne (right) are both brown furry tarantulas on a grey background.

Psalmopoeus satanas (left) and Psalmopoeus chronoarachne (right) are under threat from habitat loss and the illegal pet trade. 

Image credit: Peñaherrera-R. and León-E., Zookeys 2023 (CC BY 4.0); modified by IFLScience

New species are found surprisingly often, and creatures with eight legs seem to be having a bit of a bumper year. In Ecuador two new species of tarantulas have been found – but they don’t seem to be very pleased, and have been given names to reflect their sassy personalities and the conservation issues they are facing. 

The first species was found in the west of Ecuador, in the Andes mountain range in the forest of Cordillera Occidental. The species has been named Psalmopoeus chronoarachne, from the Greek words meaning "time" and "spider." Unfortunately, the name carries with it a sense of urgency as the team behind the discovery believe that the species is seriously threatened by mining and agricultural practices in its habitat.

Advertisement

"The compound word refers to the adage that these spiders could 'have their time counted' or reduced by impactful anthropogenic activities. The name addresses conservation concerns about the survival and prevalence of spider species in natural environments," the researchers write in their recently published paper.

The second species was found on a bamboo fence in San José de Alluriquín by researcher Roberto J. León-E. The name for this species is Psalmopoeus satanas, with the latter half in reference to the tarantula’s somewhat sassy personality. 

"The members of the Mygalomorphae Research Group in the Laboratory of Terrestrial Zoology at Universidad San Francisco de Quito grew very fond of this individual during its care, in spite of the individual's bad temperament and sporadic attacks (reason for the nickname)," write the authors. 

This species also faces similar threats to the first, with the problems of habitat loss to urbanization and agricultural use. 

Advertisement

"It is essential to consider the potential loss of both P. chronoarachne and P. satanas and the ecological consequences that would result from their extinctions. These species [...] may serve essential roles in the stratified micro-ecosystems in their respective areas," the researchers write in their paper.

The two species have been classified as new based on the morphology, or appearance, of specialized organs for reproduction called spermathecae and, in males, palpal bulbs. The new species were also found in distinct geographical areas compared to other known tarantula species. 

Little is known about the population densities of either species. As well as the threats due to habitat loss, the team is also concerned about the problem of the illegal pet trade, which has persisted for more than 30 years in Ecuador where wild specimens are caught and sold without proper regulation.  

Advertisement

"During the writing of this article and the publication of another article, we found that a species that we described (Neischnocolus cisnerosi) is currently in the illegal pet trade," said Pedro Peñaherrera-R, the lead author, in a statement.

The team highlights the need for organizations and governments to protect both the habitats of these creatures and those that face population decline by illegal smuggling. 

The study is published in ZooKeys

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • new species,

  • spiders,

  • tarantula,

  • habitat loss,

  • Ecuador,

  • illegal pet trade,

  • creepy crawlies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

The Coolest Dinosaurs You Should Know About But Probably Don’tTwo dinosaurs with long necks, small heads and huge 1-meter-long spines that curve forward towards its heads are drinking water
natureanimals

The Coolest Dinosaurs You Should Know About But Probably Don’t

clock1 hour ago
Why A Small Purple Fruit Was Banned In The USA For Almost 100 Yearsblackcurrant berries on a branch with leaves
natureplants

Why A Small Purple Fruit Was Banned In The USA For Almost 100 Years

clock4 hours ago
share73
People Are Confused Why There Are Marine Fossils At The Top Of Mount EverestA marine fossil.
natureplanet earth

People Are Confused Why There Are Marine Fossils At The Top Of Mount Everest

clock6 hours ago
share860