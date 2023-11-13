Thank you!

We have emailed you a PDF version of the article you requested.

Can't find the email?

Please check your spam or junk folder

IFLScience Home
IFLScience logo

"Beetle With Bottle-Opener-Shaped Genitals Among Six New-To-Science Species"

Complete the form below and we will email you a PDF version

You can unsubscribe at any time. View ourprivacy policy and terms below.

IFLScience needs the contact information you provide to us to contact you about our products and services. You may unsubscribe from these communications at any time.

For information on how to unsubscribe, as well as our privacy practices and commitment to protecting your privacy, check out ourPrivacy Policy

Advertisement

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
clockPUBLISHED

Beetle With Bottle-Opener-Shaped Genitals Among Six New-To-Science Species

If you've ever wanted to crack open a cold one with a beetle's penis, we have good news.

author

Rachael Funnell

author

Rachael Funnell

Digital Content Producer

Rachael is a writer and digital content producer at IFLScience with a Zoology degree from the University of Southampton, UK, and a nose for novelty animal stories.

BookView full profile

BookRead IFLScience Editorial Policy

Digital Content Producer

share1Shares
Loncovilius edwardsianus crawling in the leaf litter in the Valdivian Temperate Rainforest of Chiloé, Los Lagos, Chile

"Is that a bottle opener on your booty or are you just happy to see me?"

Image credit: Matías Gargiulo, via iNaturalist CC BY 4.0

A penis is making waves among the entomological community as a new species of beetle has been discovered with genitalia shaped like a bottle opener. The beetle with the peculiar pecker has been named Loncovilius carlsbergi in honor of the Carlsberg Foundation, which the researchers say has lent significant support to their investigations.

"This species is characterized, among other things, by the fact that the male’s sexual organ is shaped remarkably like a bottle opener,” said study author Aslak Kappel Hansen in a statement. “Therefore, we thought it is obvious to dedicate this species to the Carlsberg Foundation, which has generously supported independent research for many years. Their support for various projects, expeditions, or purchase of the scientific instruments at the Natural History Museum of Denmark contributes to the discovery of new species on our planet.”

Advertisement

The new-to-science beetle species belong to the genus Loncovilius, which makes up the rove beetles. They were discovered through close inspection of museum specimens that had been knocking about in the Natural History Museum of Denmark and other insect collections across the world for decades.

Exactly why the bottle-opener-shaped penis is quite so bottle opener-like the researchers aren’t yet sure, but it demonstrates how these appendages can come in handy when trying to tell different species apart.

boook svg

Related Stories

Do Animals Have Superstitions?arrow
You've Been Imagining A Lion's Roar Wrong Your Whole Lifearrow
Beavers Are Ecosystem Engineers, But Hungry Wolves Limit How Far They Influencearrow

"Genitalia are the organs in insects that evolve to be different in every species. As such, they are often the best way to identify a species,” explained biologist Aslak Kappel Hansen of the Natural History Museum of Denmark. “That's why entomologists like us are always quick to examine insect genitalia when describing a species. The unique shape of each species’ genitals ensures that it can only reproduce with the same species.”

The new species of Loncovilius carlsbergi next to a diagram of its penis and a rendering of a bottle opener sketched from its genitals.
The new species of Loncovilius carlsbergi next to a diagram of its penis and a rendering of a bottle opener sketched from its genitals.
Image credit: José L Reyes-Hernández et al. (left, center), and Mads Krabbe Sørensen (right)

The rove beetles are an important bunch, ecologically speaking, because they like to hang out on flowers in Chile and Argentina. Most other beetles in their family prefer to live among the leaf litter on the forest floor, as well as under bark and on fungi.

Advertisement

Despite their significance, little is known about these species and it’s estimated that those we have found may be vulnerable to climate change. As such, it becomes a race to identify them before it’s too late, as well as trying to learn how best to mitigate the effects that threaten their survival.

It’s a grim thought, but one that we need to raise awareness of.

"It’s important that we recognize the vast wealth of yet to be researched species around us before it’s too late. We would like for people around the world to talk about the crisis facing our planet's species,” concluded Kappel Hansen. "A move towards serious learning and awareness may be sparkled by a light chat that takes place over a beer.”

And if you’ve ever wanted to crack open a cold one with a beetle’s penis, the good news is that the researchers are working towards getting their stainless steel replica into production. Cheers to that!

Advertisement

The study is published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society.

ARTICLE POSTED IN

natureNaturenaturecreepy crawlies
  • tag

  • new species,

  • beetle,

  • penis,

  • genitalia,

  • weird and wonderful,

  • creepy crawlies

FOLLOW ONNEWSGoogele News

nature

More Nature Stories

Do Animals Have Superstitions?A black cat is captured in a black and white photo as it walks across a pavement.
natureanimals

Do Animals Have Superstitions?

clock1 hour ago
share11
You've Been Imagining A Lion's Roar Wrong Your Whole LifeKONSKIE, POLAND - July 11, 2022: MGM Metro-Goldwyn Mayer Studios media company logo displayed on laptop computer screen
natureanimals

You've Been Imagining A Lion's Roar Wrong Your Whole Life

clock3 hours ago
share1
Beavers Are Ecosystem Engineers, But Hungry Wolves Limit How Far They InfluenceAerial image of the forest from above. Small pond in the middle with cleared area around it. Close to the water the trees are green indicate they are conifers while further away the forest is both green and the yellow and oranges of deciduous trees as well.
natureanimals

Beavers Are Ecosystem Engineers, But Hungry Wolves Limit How Far They Influence

clock3 hours ago
share69